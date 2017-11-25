    Dan Mullen Reportedly Expected to Be Targeted by Tennessee for HC Job

    Adam Wells
November 25, 2017

    Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen watches play against Georgia during the first of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
    Mike Stewart/Associated Press

    The University of Tennessee is reportedly turning its attention toward Dan Mullen to be its next head football coach.   

    ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach said on Saturday's edition of College GameDay (via Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today) that Tennessee is "expected to seek dialogue soon" with Mullen. 

    Per Jimmy Hyams of Sports Radio WNML in Tennessee, Mullen has not yet been offered the Tennessee job. GridironNow.com reported on Friday that the Vols could name a new head coach "within 72 hours."

    Mullen is finishing his ninth season as head coach at Mississippi State. The 45-year-old has a record of 69-46 with the Bulldogs and has led them to seven straight bowl appearances with an eighth likely to come after the team won eight games this season. 

    Per Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, Mississippi State would be willing to give Mullen a salary bump from $4.5 million to around $6 million per season to try to convince him to stay. 

    Tennessee has been searching for a new football coach since firing Butch Jones on Nov. 12. The Volunteers are 4-7 this season, including 0-7 in the SEC, after winning nine games in each of the past two seasons. 

