Barcelona Transfer News: Dries Mertens Reveals Barca Interest

Dries Mertens has revealed Barcelona were interested in signing him during the summer transfer window. The prolific Napoli forward has also admitted he still thinks about the turn his career would have taken if he'd joined the Blaugrana.

Mertens spoke to Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek) and described how Barca showed interest last summer. However, Mertens also revealed how he felt he'd merely be a backup to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez had he moved to the Camp Nou.

Even so, Mertens also told Het Laatste Nieuws how Neymar's subsequent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has left him thinking about what might have been, per Creek: "I decided to sign a new contract here and then Neymar went to Paris Saint-Germain, so the transfer market exploded. At times I think: 'What would I be like now at Barcelona?"

The fact Barca showed interest in Mertens shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, the Belgium international has developed at a rapid rate during recent seasons in Naples.

In particular, Mertens has become deadly in front of goal. The 30-year-old has scored 12 times and provided six assists in all competitions already this season.

Earlier this month, WhoScored.com summed up Mertens' goalscoring turnaround in the Italian top flight:

Mertens has developed his game based on qualities such as pace and instincts. He has improved most in the timing of his runs and in adding more variety to his movement off the ball.

The perceptive forward is now established as the talisman of Napoli's attack. Yet his status hasn't prevented Mertens from alerting club's to his reasonable asking price.

During the interview with HLN (h/t Creek), Mertens made reference to the release caluse worth €28 million (£25 million) he negotiated with Napoli last summer.

The player admitted he asked for the clause in case a lucrative offer comes his way again, and he described the release fee as a "bargain": "I have become a bargain! Where do you find a player who scores 28 Serie A goals and costs €28 million? Nowhere, right? I negotiated well."

Such a fee indeed represents a snip for interested clubs. Mertens has matured into an attacker who can stretch any defence, while improving his quality as a finisher.

Yet the question remains would he be any more likely to start for Barcelona post-Neymar? Messi remains the main man and has signed a new contract extending his stay at the club until 2021, per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, summer import Ousmane Dembele may be injured, but the precocious France international will surely have the left-sided attacking berth to himself when fit.

Depth remains something of an issue for La Liga's leaders, even with centre-forward Paco Alcacer and winger Gerard Deulofeu available. However, Mertens has already made it clear he wouldn't want to move to the Camp Nou to warm the bench.

If manager Ernesto Valverde wants to add to the Barca forward line next summer, he'll likely need to look for a gifted young prospect prepared to learn behind Messi and Suarez, at least initially.