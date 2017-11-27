Ranking Dallas Cowboys' Top Position Needs Ahead of 2018 Offseason

2 of 6

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Even after the Cowboys invested two top-100 picks on cornerbacks in the 2017 draft, the position will once again be a priority for the team in the offseason. First and foremost, Orlando Scandrick's spot on the team in 2018 isn't as secure as many may believe. His play has been sporadic this season, and he turns 31 in February. He hasn't been able to stay healthy over the past few years and has just one interception in his past 25 games, per Pro Football Reference.

Scandrick is signed through the 2019 season, but the Cowboys could cut him this offseason and save nearly $1.5 million, per Spotrac. While the savings aren't as much as you would expect, he may be clogging up a roster spot for a younger player. Dallas could ask him to take a pay cut—he has a $5.28 million cap hit—or outright release him.

Rookie Jourdan Lewis has been better than anticipated, but he is the only reliable option the team has on the outside. Anthony Brown has struggled in his second year, which could be due to the fact he's had to play more on the outside this season. His best spot for the future is likely inside as a slot cornerback who can double as the third outside cornerback.

Second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie has played just 58 snaps this season, per Pro Football Reference, but most of his snaps have come as a safety. Dallas will likely use him at both positions going forward, but there is no way the team can rely on him as a full-time starter anytime soon. Rookie Marquez White has spent the year on the practice squad, but he may be ready to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Dallas could use another top-100 pick on a cornerback who could play on the outside, or if a safety falls to them, they could move Byron Jones to cornerback. Either way, expect the Cowboys to use one of their first two picks on a defensive back and then find a way to mix and match what they have to find their best five in nickel situations.

Their defensive back situation isn't bad as it may appear, but the Cowboys are still at least one player away from completing the rebuild. The future looks bright here, but it still needs some work.