Premier League Results Week 13: Saturday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Premier League Results Week 13: Saturday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, TableNovember 25, 2017
Mohamed Salah remains top of the Premier League's goalscoring charts after netting the opener in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.
The Egyptian continued his sparkling form by tucking home the opener under goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, although Chelsea hit back through Willian.
Earlier, Harry Kane had grabbed his ninth Premier League goal of the season after rescuing a point for Tottenham Hotspur against West Bromwich Albion.
The Spurs striker slotted a cross from Dele Alli through goalkeeper Ben Foster's legs as the hosts denied managerless West Brom a victory at Wembley Stadium.
Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku again fired a blank for Manchester United as the Red Devils narrowly beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, thanks to an own goal from Lewis Dunk.
Saturday's Premier League Results
Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City
Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-3 Watford
Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Premier League Top Scorers
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10 goals
Harry Kane (Tottenham) 9 goals
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 8 goals
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 8 goals
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 8 goals
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 8 goals
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 7 goals
2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)
1. Manchester City 34 (33)
2. Manchester United 29 (22)
3. Chelsea 26 (13)
4. Tottenham Hotspur 24 (11)
5. Liverpool 24 (7)
6. Arsenal 22 (6)
7. Burnley 22 (3)
8. Watford 21 (1)
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 16 (-1)
10. Huddersfield Town 15 (-9)
11. Leicester City 14 (-2)
12. Bournemouth 14 (-3)
13. Newcastle United 14 (-6)
14. Southampton 13 (-5)
15. Stoke City 13 (-10)
16. Everton 12 (-12)
17. West Bromwich Albion 11 (-9)
18. West Ham United 10 (-14)
19. Swansea City 9 (-8)
20. Crystal Palace 8 (-17)
Saturday Recap
Liverpool responded to their chaotic UEFA Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday by holding champions Chelsea to a draw at Anfield.
The first half was an even affair, with the Blues looking a threat on the counter against a Liverpool side pressing high.
AFP sports correspondent Tom Williams gave a quick summary of the first 45 minutes:
Tom Williams @tomwfootball
The first half in a nutshell: Hazard Hazard Hazard Hazard Hazard Hazard Hazard Hazard Ref slips over Hazard Salah goes close2017-11-25 18:16:51
Liverpool looked far more dangerous after the break and took the lead through Salah, who managed to get on the end of a touch from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and finish clinically.
Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade explained why the winger refused to celebrate the goal:
Mootaz Chehade @MHChehade
Salah didn't celebrate out of respect to those who died in the terror attack in Egypt yesterday, nothing to do with him being a former Chelsea player. https://t.co/L4E7iITtDs2017-11-25 18:59:41
The goal was Salah's 10th in the Premier League this season, a target he has hit quickly, as shown by the Guardian's Andy Hunter:
Andy Hunter @AHunterGuardian
Mo Salah quickest to 10 PL goals for Liverpool since Robbie Fowler.2017-11-25 18:53:59
Antonio Conte responded with some attacking changes and was rewarded when one of his substitutes, Willian, grabbed the equaliser with five minutes of normal time remaining.
The Brazilian sent in a looping ball that drifted over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and into the top corner.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella felt Willian was fortunate to see the ball drop in:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
He clearly didn't mean it. Chelsea need to go for the win, if they want to be champions this season. #LIVCHE #CFC2017-11-25 19:14:08
A draw was a fair result although it does little for either team, with Chelsea's hopes of retaining their title fading while Liverpool stay fifth, now a point behind Tottenham.
Earlier in the day, Spurs saw their title hopes suffer another blow as they were held at home by struggling West Brom.
The draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side 10 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.
ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick said Tottenham must now be focusing on securing a top-four finish rather than the title:
Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP
#thfc FT, 1-1. All a bit 10/11 for Spurs, who follow a brilliant CL win with a frustrating home draw. Surely about top 4 not title now.2017-11-25 16:55:36
Gary Megson took temporary charge of the Baggies, and they went ahead through Salomon Rondon after just four minutes.
Alyson Rudd at The Times neatly summed up Tottenham's performance:
alyson rudd @allyrudd_times
#Spurs playing Goldilocks football; like they ate too much porridge and want to nap in a cosy bed dreaming of Christmas morning2017-11-25 15:26:11
Spurs were indebted to Kane once again, as he pounced after 74 minutes with a landmark goal, per Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
100 - @HKane has been involved in 100 Premier League goals in his 128 games in the competition (87 goals, 13 assists) - the ninth fastest player to reach the milestone. Inevitable.2017-11-25 16:34:39
It's another disappointing Premier League result for Spurs, who have now won just one of their last four games in the top flight, a narrow 1-0 win over bottom side Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up another win but were made to work hard for all three points at Old Trafford against Brighton.
Jose Mourinho's side failed to shine despite an attacking line-up, per football writer Liam Canning:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Delighted to see José Mourinho go for a forward line of Rashford, Lukaku and Martial, with Mata tucked in-behind. Martial has now started three games in a row for Manchester United. Signs of trust growing with Mourinho.2017-11-25 14:06:02
The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the second half as Ashley Young's effort hit Dunk and looped past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
Opta showed how it extended United's unbeaten run at home and was also a historic moment for Dunk:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
39 – @ManUtd have gone 39 games in all competitions without defeat at Old Trafford (W28 D11), last losing to Man City in Sept 2016 – 441 days ago. Theatre.2017-11-25 16:53:45
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2 - Lewis Dunk is the first player in Premier League history to score an own goal versus both Man Utd and Man City in the same season. Slam.2017-11-25 16:41:01
United needed a slice of luck to secure the win and move to within five points of Manchester City, who play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side are the next visitors to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, December 10, but the Red Devils will need to improve if they are to gain a result against their neighbours.