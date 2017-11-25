Premier League Results Week 13: Saturday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah remains top of the Premier League's goalscoring charts after netting the opener in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Egyptian continued his sparkling form by tucking home the opener under goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, although Chelsea hit back through Willian.

Earlier, Harry Kane had grabbed his ninth Premier League goal of the season after rescuing a point for Tottenham Hotspur against West Bromwich Albion.

The Spurs striker slotted a cross from Dele Alli through goalkeeper Ben Foster's legs as the hosts denied managerless West Brom a victory at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku again fired a blank for Manchester United as the Red Devils narrowly beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, thanks to an own goal from Lewis Dunk.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10 goals

Harry Kane (Tottenham) 9 goals

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 8 goals

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 8 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 8 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 8 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 7 goals

2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 34 (33)

2. Manchester United 29 (22)

3. Chelsea 26 (13)

4. Tottenham Hotspur 24 (11)

5. Liverpool 24 (7)

6. Arsenal 22 (6)

7. Burnley 22 (3)

8. Watford 21 (1)

9. Brighton & Hove Albion 16 (-1)

10. Huddersfield Town 15 (-9)

11. Leicester City 14 (-2)

12. Bournemouth 14 (-3)

13. Newcastle United 14 (-6)

14. Southampton 13 (-5)

15. Stoke City 13 (-10)

16. Everton 12 (-12)

17. West Bromwich Albion 11 (-9)

18. West Ham United 10 (-14)

19. Swansea City 9 (-8)

20. Crystal Palace 8 (-17)

Saturday Recap

Liverpool responded to their chaotic UEFA Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday by holding champions Chelsea to a draw at Anfield.

The first half was an even affair, with the Blues looking a threat on the counter against a Liverpool side pressing high.

AFP sports correspondent Tom Williams gave a quick summary of the first 45 minutes:

Liverpool looked far more dangerous after the break and took the lead through Salah, who managed to get on the end of a touch from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and finish clinically.

Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade explained why the winger refused to celebrate the goal:

The goal was Salah's 10th in the Premier League this season, a target he has hit quickly, as shown by the Guardian's Andy Hunter:

Antonio Conte responded with some attacking changes and was rewarded when one of his substitutes, Willian, grabbed the equaliser with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The Brazilian sent in a looping ball that drifted over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and into the top corner.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella felt Willian was fortunate to see the ball drop in:

A draw was a fair result although it does little for either team, with Chelsea's hopes of retaining their title fading while Liverpool stay fifth, now a point behind Tottenham.

Earlier in the day, Spurs saw their title hopes suffer another blow as they were held at home by struggling West Brom.

The draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side 10 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick said Tottenham must now be focusing on securing a top-four finish rather than the title:

Gary Megson took temporary charge of the Baggies, and they went ahead through Salomon Rondon after just four minutes.

Alyson Rudd at The Times neatly summed up Tottenham's performance:

Spurs were indebted to Kane once again, as he pounced after 74 minutes with a landmark goal, per Opta:

It's another disappointing Premier League result for Spurs, who have now won just one of their last four games in the top flight, a narrow 1-0 win over bottom side Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up another win but were made to work hard for all three points at Old Trafford against Brighton.

Jose Mourinho's side failed to shine despite an attacking line-up, per football writer Liam Canning:

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the second half as Ashley Young's effort hit Dunk and looped past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Opta showed how it extended United's unbeaten run at home and was also a historic moment for Dunk:

United needed a slice of luck to secure the win and move to within five points of Manchester City, who play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are the next visitors to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, December 10, but the Red Devils will need to improve if they are to gain a result against their neighbours.