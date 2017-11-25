EPL Results Week 13: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Harry Kane's ninth goal of the Premier League season couldn't prevent Tottenham Hotspur from slipping to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium.

Kane remains one adrift of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the top of the scoring chats after the Egypt international winger kept up his prolific form against Chelsea at Anfield. Yet Liverpool missed the chance to break into the top four after Willian's late equaliser ensured the game ended 1-1.

Spurs couldn't keep their title challenge going, but Manchester United stayed second after edging past Brighton & Hove Albion at home. Romelu Lukaku didn't add to his scoring tally, but a Lewis Dunk own goal was enough to see the Red Devils to three points.

Brighton missing out meant Watford cemented their position in eighth after hammering Newcastle United 3-0 at St James' Park. At the bottom, Crystal Palace earned only their second win of the season after beating Stoke City 2-1 at home.

Here are the scores from Saturday's fixtures:

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Albion Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Here's what those results mean for the updated table:

Manchester City: 34 Manchester United: 29 Chelsea: 26 Tottenham Hotspur: 24 Liverpool: 23 Arsenal: 22 Burnley : 22 Watford : 21 Brighton & Hove Albion: 16 Huddersfield Town: 15 Leicester City: 14 Bournemouth: 14 Newcastle United: 14 Southampton: 13 Stoke City: 13 Everton : 12 West Bromwich Albion: 11 West Ham United: 10 Swansea City: 9 Crystal Palace: 8

Full standings are available on BBC Sport.

Here are the division's top scorers, per WhoScored.com:

Mohamed Salah , Liverpool: 10 goals Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9 goals Alvaro Morata , Chelsea: 8 goals Romelu Lukaku , Manchester United: 8 goals Sergio Aguero , Manchester City: 8 goals Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City: 8 goals Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7 goals Alexandre Lacazette , Arsenal: 6 goals Jamie Vardy , Leicester City: 6 goals Leroy Sane, Manchester City: 6 goals

Salah was quiet for most of the first hour at Anfield, but he came alive when Liverpool's high press forced a chance on 65 minutes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain prodded the ball into the Egyptian's path, and Salah made no mistake.

BT Sport Football hailed Salah setting the scoring pace in the division:

Salah was denied the chance to be a match-winner when substitute Willian turned a cross-shot into a deserved equaliser for the Blues.

Spurs found themselves trailing in less than five minutes when Baggies powerhouse striker Salomon Rondon easily brushed aside centre-back Davinson Sanchez before squeezing the ball in for the opener.

Tottenham had to wait until 16 minutes from time to draw level, but when they did it was main man Kane who once again came to the rescue. The finish ensured a landmark goal for the prolific No. 10, according to WhoScored.com:

Kane got Spurs back on terms, but Rondon should have won it for the Baggies deep into stoppage time. Instead, West Brom had to settle for just a point, but one good enough to keep them out of the bottom three.

As for Tottenham, the north London side haven't been making the most of Kane's goals. The club stay fourth and are now five points adrift of second-placed United after the Red Devils scraped past newly promoted Brighton at Old Trafford.

United were second-best to the Seagulls for most of the game but couldn't make the most of their quality on the ball. Instead, the Reds were fortunate to go in front when Ashley Young's shot took a wicked deflection off Dunk in the 66th minute.

The own goal gave Dunk an unwanted distinction, per OptaJoe:

Watford have made a habit of scoring at least twice away from home this season, and they continued it at Newcastle. Will Hughes put the visitors in front early on before a DeAndre Yedlin own goal in first-half stoppage time put the Magpies deeper in the mire.

Sky Sports Statto detailed how easily Watford have found away goals to come by this season:

Two became three in the second half when standout player Richarlison sent Andre Gray clear on the break. OptaJoe summed up how effective summer import Richarlison has been in the final third:

Manager Marco Silva has Watford defying expectations this season. His side is built on quality in midfield, something the Hornets possess an enviable amount of thanks to players such as Hughes and dynamic Brazilian Richarlison.

At the bottom, Palace's woes looked like continuing after Xherdan Shaqiri broke open a close game to put Stoke in front with a fine goal in the second half at Selhurst Park. BBC Match of the Day detailed how much more prolific Shaqiri has been this season:

However, an in-form Ruben Loftus-Cheek drew Palace level barely two minutes later. The home side's winner came a minute into stoppage time thanks to Mamadou Sakho.

His goal means Palace are now just three points adrift of safety. The Eagles are also one point behind Swansea after the Swans were held to a goalless draw at home to Bournemouth.

Attention will now turn to Manchester City's bid to re-establish an eight-point lead at the top when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Sunday. Meanwhile, the winner of Arsenal's game at Burnley will both leapfrog Liverpool and supplant Spurs in the top four.