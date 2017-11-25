NFLPA to Investigate Redskins' Field Conditions; Team Calls Turf 'Non-Issue'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association will investigate the playing surface at FedEx Field after it was criticized during Thursday's game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

Per Liz Clarke and Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFLPA "will take a look at the matter."

Redskins Senior Vice President of Communications Tony Wyllie told Clarke and Maske the field turf is "a non-issue."

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was particularly critical, telling reporters after his team's 20-10 win it "probably doesn't look like a professional NFL field should."

"I don't know why it is that way or what causes it," Cousins said. "I've kind of learned to accept it and understand it's part of the deal. Playing here on the field has never been that great in the second half of the season for whatever the reason."

FedEx Field's surface has been subject to criticism in the past. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after a playoff game against Washington in January 2013 it was "horrible" and "as bad as a field can get."

Wyllie did note "a recent freeze made the Bermuda grass turn brown between the numbers" that impacted how the field looked.

The Redskins have two regular-season home games remaining, on Dec. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals and Dec. 24 against the Denver Broncos.