Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

The opening salvos fired by the Week 12 NFL fantasy football holiday slate weren't kind to owners.

Thursday, wideouts in tough spots such as Keenan Allen and Marvin Jones had big games, while the top two quarterbacks were a combination of predictable and confusing as Philip Rivers and Case Keenum put up huge games.

Meanwhile, notables like Dez Bryant, Golden Tate and Eli Manning fell on their collective faces.

Looking at the weekend slate, the task isn't going to get any easier for owners still looking to win games. Here's a look at a matchups comparison chart with tough start-sit decisions at each position.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Russell Wilson (at SF) vs. Carson Wentz (vs. CHI) Russell Wilson Matt Ryan (vs. TB) vs. Cam Newton (at NYJ) Matt Ryan Tom Brady (vs. MIA) vs. Andy Dalton (vs. CLE) Tom Brady Marcus Mariota (at IND) vs. Jacoby Brissett (vs. TEN) Marcus Mariota Jared Goff (vs. NO) vs. Ben Roethlisberger (vs. GB) Jared Goff Author's opinion

Start: Drew Brees, NO (at LAR)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Drew Brees is one of those quarterbacks owners can trust in almost any position.

Such is the case for the New Orleans Saints leader this week when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The matchup is brutal considering the Rams only permit the fifth-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

But this is Brees we're talking about. He's scored 18 or more points in six games this year, including 22.6 his last time out. He has enough weapons and a strong running game to surprise and even go for 20-plus against the Rams despite the outlook, especially after the Rams let Keenum go for more than 17 the last time they took the field.

Sit: Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. CHI)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Carson Wentz, on the other hand, is a guy owners can't trust yet.

While playing at an MVP level at times, it isn't wise for owners to throw complete trust behind a younger player in a terrible situation. That's where Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles sit in Week 12, too, thanks to a visit from the Chicago Bears.

Ranked right behind the Vikings in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks, the Akiem Hicks-led Bears have only allowed three quarterbacks over the 15-point mark this year and only one over the 20-point mark.

Wentz could have a big day considering he's thrown multiple touchdowns in six games in a row. But it's a tough matchup in the cold, and an easily streamed position might offer up better guarantees elsewhere.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict LeSean McCoy (at KC) vs. Mark Ingram (at LAR) LeSean McCoy Todd Gurley (vs. NO) vs. Lamar Miller (at BAL) Todd Gurley Le'Veon Bell (vs. GB) vs. Christian McCaffery (at NYJ) Le'Veon Bell Leonard Fournette (at ARI) vs. Kareem Hunt (vs. BUF) Leonard Fournette DeMarco Murray (at IND) vs. Adrian Peterson (vs. JAX) DeMarco Murray Author's opinion

Start: Leonard Fournette, JAX (at ARI)

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

It speaks to a player's talent when a nagging injury and tough matchup don't ruin his must-start status.

So it goes for Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who is a go in Week 12 despite an ankle issue. He's also needing to deal with the Arizona Cardinals, a team allowing the 11th-fewest points to opposing backs this year.

But if Fournette is healthy, he needs to be in lineups. He hasn't hit the 12-point mark in each of his past two outings, but he's sitting on four outbursts of 18 or more points this year, including a high of 30.4.

Deemed healthy, Fournette should see his usual workload in a low-scoring game and has high upside despite the matchup.

Sit: Isaiah Crowell, CLE (at CIN)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Before the season, Isaiah Crowell of the Cleveland Browns seemed like a great draft choice as he'd carry the offense while compensating for a rookie under center.

Instead, Crowell has received unpredictable usage by the week, including just 11 carries for 18 yards in Week 11 on the way to 1.8 points. The week before that he had turned 16 carries into 15.5 points.

This up-and-down nature is something owners need to avoid in Week 12 when Crowell hits the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. They allow the 16th-most fantasy points to backs, but last time he met these Bengals back in Week 4, he totaled 2.7 points.

Even if the offense decides to make him the centerpiece, Crowell is one to avoid on the road.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Doug Baldwin (at SF) vs. Jarvis Landry (at NE) Jarvis Landry Julio Jones (vs. TB) vs. T.Y. Hilton (vs. TEN) Julio Jones A.J. Green (vs. CLE) vs. Devin Funchess (at NYJ) A.J. Green Brandin Cooks ( vs. MIA) vs. Antonio Brown (vs. GB) Antonio Brown DeAndre Hopkins (at BAL) vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster Author's opinion

Start: A.J. Green, CIN (vs. CLE)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

On the other side of the Cleveland-Cincinnati encounter is A.J. Green, a guy who has had a miserable fantasy season by his own standards.

Green has five single-digit performances this year and now welcomes a Cleveland defense to town that allows the ninth-fewest points to the position.

He should still be in every lineup anyway.

Green has seven or more targets and at least 11 points in each of his last two games, and he's scored a touchdown in three out of four. He also happens to own the Browns, having posted 12.3 points on the unit back in Week 4.

Sit: DeSean Jackson, TB (at ATL)

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Again, this scenario looked great before the season began: DeSean Jackson joining Mike Evans and Jameis Winston the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was bound to produce fantasy value.

Or not.

Jackson has two double-digit outings this year. Over his last four games, he's scored less than four points twice and hasn't hit the 10-point mark.

On paper, a game against the Atlanta Falcons would seem like shootout material. But Winston isn't playing, and when the Falcons get hurt, it isn't by wideouts—they allow the fourth-fewest points to the position.

Not even the top option, Jackson is going to have a long day at the office.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Jimmy Graham (at SF) vs. Delanie Walker (at IND) Jimmy Graham Rob Gronkowski (vs. MIA) vs. Jared Cook (vs. DEN) Rob Gronkowski C.J. Fiedorowicz (at BAL) vs. Jack Doyle (vs. TEN) Jack Doyle Travis Kelce (vs. BUF) vs. Zach Ertz (vs. CHI) Travis Kelce Tyler Kroft (vs. CLE) vs. Vernon Davis (vs. NYJ) Tyler Kroft Author's opinion

Start: Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF)

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Starting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce each week isn't as easy as it sounds.

After all, Kelce has scored anywhere from 0.1 to 19.3 points this year during a season featuring six single-digit performances. Now he goes into Week 12 needing to deal with a Buffalo Bills defense allowing the 11th-fewest points to tight ends.

Yet Kelce remains a must-start player. One thing Kelce hasn't done is see a drop in usage, especially over the past three games, as he's received nine or more targets in each.

This shouldn't change with Buffalo in town. Kelce remains a threat to score, making him one of the tight ends with the most upside despite the matchup.

Sit: Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. TB)

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is a ticking time bomb.

Hooper scored 10.9 points in Week 10 then turned around and scored minus-0.1 in Week 11 on two targets, breaking a string of three straight games with at least six targets.

If Week 11 is any sign, Hooper is back to being the guy who only received two targets a game over the first three games of the season. Now he's looking at a game against a Tampa Bay defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to his position.

At such an up-and-down position, owners can find more assured production elsewhere.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.