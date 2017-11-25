UCLA Head Coach Says Josh Rosen Pulled as Precaution vs. Cal

Harry How/Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was removed from Friday's 30-27 victory over California near the end of the first half as a precautionary measure.

Per ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura, Bruins interim head coach Jedd Fisch didn't offer specifics but said the team wanted Rosen to be at full strength for its bowl game.

With just over one minute left in the second quarter, Rosen was tackled by Golden Bears outside linebacker Alex Funches as he was throwing a pass and appeared to hit his head on the ground.

Rosen had looked excellent before he was taken out of the game. The star quarterback finished 13-of-18 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. The Cal defense, however, applied constant pressure in the first half and sacked him three times.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Devon Modster shined in relief of Rosen, throwing for 191 yards on 14-of-18 passing.

Injuries have been a concern for Rosen during his college career. He missed the last six games of his sophomore season in 2016 with a shoulder injury. This year, he sat out a game against Utah on Nov. 3 after suffering a concussion in a 44-23 loss against Washington.

The Bruins' win over the Bears made them bowl eligible with a 6-6 record.