Week 12 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

We could see a few more blowouts than usual in the NFL in Week 12, with 13 games remaining on the schedule.

According to OddsShark, five games have spreads of 10 or more points, signalling some big scores.

However, a few matchups look close, including a pivotal NFC battle between two potential playoff teams in the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the Week 12 games set for Sunday and Monday. All spreads and over/under totals are via OddsShark, and all props are according to Oddschecker.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-8, 38 O/U)

Pick: Bengals 24, Browns 10

Prop Pick: Total touchdowns (under 4.5)

The winless Cleveland Browns have scored 19 or more points just twice in 10 games this year. One of those times when they didn't hit that number was a 31-7 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where Murphy's law was enacted because everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Cleveland.

Expect this game to be a little closer, but the Bengals are the better team with superior talent and an outside shot at the playoffs. They will hold serve at Paul Brown Stadium.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16.5, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Patriots 34, Dolphins 21

Prop Pick: Highest-scoring half (first)

Backup quarterback Matt Moore has done well replacing quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Jay Cutler over parts of the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Pro Football Reference notes he has tossed 11 touchdowns and completed more than 61 percent of his passes.

As well as Moore has played, a road tilt against an 8-2 New England Patriots team that has won its past six games is a herculean task for anyone. The Pats should win this one, but the Fins could pull off a backdoor cover thanks to Moore's play.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 46.5 O/U)

Pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 13

Prop Pick: Highest-scoring half (first)

It won't matter whether Tyrod Taylor or Nathan Peterman is starting at quarterback Sunday with the way the Buffalo Bills have been playing defense lately. They allowed 34 points to the New York Jets, 47 points and 298 rushing yards to the New Orleans Saints and then 159 receiving yards and 42 points to wideout Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor is getting the nod, but Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt could have a monster performance against this Bills run defense. Kansas City should win by a few scores.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Eagles 27, Bears 10

Prop Pick: Total rushing yards (Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount: Over 39.5)

Although the score may not imply a close game, don't be surprised if the Chicago Bears keep this one in reach until late. They have pulled off upset wins against the Baltimore Ravens (on the road), Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, three teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Still, the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling over teams and get to play this one at home. Behind a fantastic rushing attack, the Eagles will slowly pull away and defeat the Bears.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-10, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 14

Prop Pick: Total receiving yards (Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones: Over 86.5)

Every so often, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones achieves a stat line that is more commonly seen in video games, like his 300-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers last year.

Jones doesn't have one of those games under his cap this year, but that could change Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that just allowed 365 passing yards to the 4-6 Miami Dolphins.

Jones will lead Atlanta to a victory.

Carolina Panthers (-5.5, 39.5 O/U) at New York Jets

Pick: Panthers 26, Jets 10

Prop Pick: Winning margin (Panthers: 14-plus)

The Carolina Panthers went 7-3 over their first 10 games largely without the services of tight end Greg Olsen, who played the opener before exiting Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills early with a broken foot.

Olsen will give the Panthers a huge offensive boost going into the stretch run. He's gained 1,000 yards or more in his past three full seasons and has an established rapport with quarterback Cam Newton.

Carolina, a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, should be able to take care of the New York Jets Sunday.

Tennessee Titans (-3, 46 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 23

Prop Pick: Total receiving yards (Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton: Over 68.5)

Yes, it's a small sample size, but Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has done far better on indoor tracks, where he can better utilize his speed to get past defensive backs.

Per Pro Football Reference, Hilton has 27 catches for 604 yards and three touchdowns in six indoor games compared to just nine receptions for 121 yards and no scores in four outdoor matchups.

Hilton is playing at home Sunday in the indoor Lucas Oil Stadium against a Tennessee Titans team that is giving up chunks of yardage to No. 1 wideouts, most notably 144 (and three scores) to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown Nov. 16.

Look for the Colts to spring the upset behind a big game from Hilton.

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 45 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Seahawks 38, 49ers 20

Prop Pick: Total receiving yards (49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin: Over 54.5)

Your leading rusher for the Seattle Seahawks this year is quarterback Russell Wilson, who has accrued 376 yards on the ground, which is 246 more than any 'hawk on the active roster.

He will be asked to do it all down the stretch. Without Legion of Boom members Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, who are both out for the season with injuries, the Seahawks secondary may struggle to keep up with opposing passing attacks. Sunday, look for San Francisco 49ers deep threat Marquise Goodwin to break free for a long gain or two.

However, it's hard seeing the 49ers, who have given up 26 points per game, contain Wilson. Together with wideout Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham, the sixth-year pro will put on an aerial show in the Bay Area.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2, 54 O/U)

Pick: Saints 31, Rams 27

Prop Pick: Total touchdowns (over 5.5)

Both the Saints and Rams have suffered key injuries to starters leading into this key NFC battle between two teams with a combined 15-5 record.

New Orleans will be without cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley, while Los Angeles won't have wideout Robert Woods.

The Saints' losses are key, as the Rams could find more success in the pass game. Rookie L.A. wideout Cooper Kupp could be in line for a big day as he likely assumes more targets with Woods out.

However, the New Orleans rushing attack could have a field day against a Rams defense that is allowing 4.5 yards per attempt, which is fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

Buoyed by running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, the Saints will hold off the Rams and win their ninth straight game, setting up a huge NFC South showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5, 37.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Jaguars 21, Cardinals 20

Prop Pick: Winning margin (Jaguars: 1-6)

It's hard to make a case for the 4-6 Arizona Cardinals to cover this spread after they lost to the 4-6 Houston Texans 31-21 on the road last time out, but it's difficult to bet against a team that is at home and fighting to stay in the playoff picture. Don't bet this spread with any confidence.

In the end, look for Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville offense to do just enough to pull off the victory.

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-4.5, 43 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 27, Broncos 24

Prop Pick: Total touchdowns (Over 5.5)

A battle between two AFC West teams that had playoff expectations before the season are fighting to stay out of the division cellar.

Both the 3-7 Denver Broncos and 4-6 Oakland Raiders are in disarray. The Broncos have lost six straight games, five of which were by double digits. The Raiders controversially fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.

Give the edge to the home team (and the one with the better signal-caller) in Oakland and Derek Carr.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 43 O/U)

Pick: Steelers 28, Packers 10

Prop Pick: Highest-scoring half (first)

The oddest statistic of the year: The most points the Pittsburgh Steelers have given up to any team in regulation is the winless Cleveland Browns, who posted 18 in Week 1.

If you're looking at that game log, seeing scores above 20 and wondering what's up, the Chicago Bears needed overtime and a touchdown to pass 20, and the Jacksonville Jaguars had two touchdowns by virtue of defensive scores.

Still, it's remarkable the Steelers have been able to keep offenses from hitting 20 before 60 minutes are up, and that shouldn't be an issue here against a Green Bay Packers team that just got shut out at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 38 O/U)

Pick: Ravens 17, Texans 10

Prop Pick: Total points (under 34.5)

Even though the Baltimore Ravens sit at .500, they have the eighth-best point differential among the 26 teams that have played 10 games.

That's thanks to three shutouts this year—against the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, three offenses that have struggled more often than not this year.

Although the Houston Texans offense showed signs of life in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last time out, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins is fighting through a foot injury, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, and running back D'Onta Foreman is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles on Sunday.

Baltimore should be able to keep the Houston attack at bay and win a low-scoring affair.