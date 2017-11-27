Romelu Lukaku Won't Be Banned by FA for Alleged Kick at Gaetan Bong

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku will not face any punishment after he appeared to kick out at Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong on Saturday.

News of the decision came via the Press Association's Simon Peach on Monday:

The Football Association's lack of action is a boost for United, as it was feared Lukaku could miss three matches, including the upcoming clash with rivals Manchester City on December 10. Before that, United have games against Watford on Tuesday and Arsenal on Saturday.

Per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the match official on the day, Neil Swarbrick, submitted his match report on Monday.

Lukaku moved to United from Everton in the summer and has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford, netting 12 times in 20 appearances for the club.

As Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws noted, the incident wasn't widely discussed:

Lukaku will be delighted he won't be missing any potentially season-defining games for his side. Earlier in the campaign, the forward struggled in big matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and after some criticism of his form in these key contests, he will been desperate to show what he can do.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford are both capable of doing a fine job at the point of the attack, although Lukaku's pace, power and potency give United a different dimension in the final third.