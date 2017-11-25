    Lance Kendricks Cited for Marijuana Possession in September Traffic Stop

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks received a citation in September when police officers allegedly found marijuana in his car after he was stopped for speeding.

    Per TMZ Sports, Kendricks was traveling home Sept. 2 after Wisconsin's game against Utah State. A police officer "could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle" after Kendricks was pulled over for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.

    Officers noted Kendricks admitted to having marijuana in the glove compartment after he had denied drugs were in the car.

    Kendricks was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Outagamie County District Attorney is handling the case.

    A second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2011, Kendricks signed a two-year deal with the Packers in March. The 29-year-old has appeared in all 10 of Green Bay's games this season and has 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Greg Olsen Activated from IR, Will Play vs. Jets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu (Hammy) Out vs. Packers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 12 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Secrets Behind NFL's Biggest Surprises

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report