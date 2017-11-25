Lance Kendricks Cited for Marijuana Possession in September Traffic Stop

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks received a citation in September when police officers allegedly found marijuana in his car after he was stopped for speeding.

Per TMZ Sports, Kendricks was traveling home Sept. 2 after Wisconsin's game against Utah State. A police officer "could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle" after Kendricks was pulled over for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Officers noted Kendricks admitted to having marijuana in the glove compartment after he had denied drugs were in the car.

Kendricks was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Outagamie County District Attorney is handling the case.

A second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2011, Kendricks signed a two-year deal with the Packers in March. The 29-year-old has appeared in all 10 of Green Bay's games this season and has 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches.