UFC Fight Night 122: The Real Winners and Losers from Bisping vs. Gastelum

0 of 9

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC made its first trip to mainland China as they took over Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was seeking to rid himself of the taste of defeat following UFC 217's showing against Georges St-Pierre, but instead, he took a worse loss at the fist of Kelvin Gastelum. He got viciously knocked out in the first round.

Gastelum made a statement and moved right back into the hunt at middleweight.

The storied career of the Brit seems to be drawing to a close, but MMA waits for no fighter. When one fighter is on his way out there are a handful of wild dogs fighting in the alley for any piece of leftover Thanksgiving food.

The other bouts were not much of note, but the athletes still brought their A-game. The 12-fight card saw seven other finishes along with Gastelum's first-round KO. It was an exciting evening from start-to-finish.

Who came out as the real winners and losers as the UFC begins to close of the year? Well, let's answer that question.

Full card results from UFC Fight Night 122 will be at the end.