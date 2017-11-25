Kliff Kingsbury Will Return as Texas Tech Head Coach, AD Says

John Weast/Getty Images

Coming off a dramatic 27-23 win over rival Texas on Friday, Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said head football coach Kliff Kingsbury will be back next season.

Hocutt addressed Kingsbury's standing following the Red Raiders' victory.

"Kliff has led this program the right way," Hocutt said (via ESPN's Jake Trotter). "We're not where we want to be, but we're not far off."

Kingsbury's status as Texas Tech head coach has been called into question since at least last season, when the Red Raiders missed out on a bowl appearance for the second time in three years with a 5-7 record.

The 38-year-old has a 30-32 record at his alma mater, including a 16-29 mark against Big 12 competition.

Kingsbury has made some puzzling in-game decisions this season, notably running out the clock with 42 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a tie game against Kansas State. Texas Tech lost in overtime, 42-35.

Beating Texas on Friday did make the Red Raiders bowl eligible with a 6-6 record. It was also Texas Tech's second win in three years against the Longhorns after it lost six straight games in the series from 2009 to 2014.