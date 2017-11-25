    Kliff Kingsbury Will Return as Texas Tech Head Coach, AD Says

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 11 : Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders walks on the field during warm ups before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 11, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Texas Tech defeated Baylor 38-24. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
    John Weast/Getty Images

    Coming off a dramatic 27-23 win over rival Texas on Friday, Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said head football coach Kliff Kingsbury will be back next season.

    Hocutt addressed Kingsbury's standing following the Red Raiders' victory.

    "Kliff has led this program the right way," Hocutt said (via ESPN's Jake Trotter). "We're not where we want to be, but we're not far off."

    Kingsbury's status as Texas Tech head coach has been called into question since at least last season, when the Red Raiders missed out on a bowl appearance for the second time in three years with a 5-7 record.

    The 38-year-old has a 30-32 record at his alma mater, including a 16-29 mark against Big 12 competition.

    Kingsbury has made some puzzling in-game decisions this season, notably running out the clock with 42 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a tie game against Kansas State. Texas Tech lost in overtime, 42-35.

    Beating Texas on Friday did make the Red Raiders bowl eligible with a 6-6 record. It was also Texas Tech's second win in three years against the Longhorns after it lost six straight games in the series from 2009 to 2014.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 15 UCF Survives, Remains Undefeated

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Arkansas Fires Bielema After 5 Seasons

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      This USF TD Celebration...

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Pitt Trolls Miami's Chain ⛓

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report