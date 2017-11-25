Week 12 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Through three games, a holiday weekend schedule from the NFL hasn't offered much in the way of surprise for NFL bettors.

Thursday, nothing wholly unexpected went down. Favored Minnesota took care of business, an even game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys saw the latter get blown out and Washington mopped up one of the league's worst teams.

The sailing won't be as smooth through the weekend slate.

Divisional games and the odd cross-conference showdown pepper the schedule and create trap games not just for teams, but for bettors attempting to build on a season-long bankroll.

Here's a look at the full schedule.

Buffalo at Kansas City (-10) | O/U 45

Chicago at Philadelphia (-13.5) | O/U 44

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-8) | O/U 38

Miami at New England (-17) | O/U 47.5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-10) | O/U 49

Tennessee (-3.5) at Indianapolis | O/U 44

Seattle (-7) at San Francisco | O/U 42.5

Denver at Oakland (-5) | O/U 43.5

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Arizona | O/U 38

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-2.5) | O/U 53.5

Green Bay at Pittsburgh (-14) | O/U 41

Houston at Baltimore (-7) | O/U 38

Carolina (-6) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 39.5

Here's one bettors need to be careful with.

For those who haven't paid close attention, the surprising New York Jets that started the season 3-2 are now back to being their usual selves, having lost four out of five.

It's seemed like a full systems collapse as well, with the running game struggling, Josh McCown ineffective and the defense coughing up 21 or more points in four games over the span.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have quietly pulled it together, winning three in a row on the back of a defense that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in two out of the three. And Cam Newton's offense is getting some help in the process:

Which isn't to suggest the Carolina offense hasn't been playing well—even after trading top wideout Kelvin Benjamin.

Last time out, a 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, Cam Newton tossed four touchdowns on 21 attempts. He's only sitting on 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions with four rushing scores as a bonus, but the offense is dynamic enough to give the Jets fits.

Remember, this is a Carolina team that went and won in New England and Detroit this year and is now on a roll. Look for Newton to take care of business against a New York defense getting zero help from its offense.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Jets 20

Miami at New England (-17) | O/U 47.5

Speaking of those Dolphins, they're the team and huge underdog next tasked with facing the New England Patriots.

It's not hard to see why—the Dolphins will start Matt Moore on the road against Tom Brady. His first start came the week prior in a 10-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he threw one touchdown and no picks in relief of Jay Cutler.

Then again, Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn't undersell the competition.

"So, I think they have a very good and healthy quarterback situation," Belichick said, according to STATS LLC (via ESPN.com). "They have two guys that can come in and play at a high level and move the ball and score points for their team. So, it's a good position the Dolphins put themselves in."

Underselling or not, the Patriots have now won six games in a row, coming out of a Week 9 bye and winning two on the road. The first was a 41-16 laugher over the Denver Broncos followed by a 33-8 win against the Oakland Raiders.

These Patriots have only allowed 12.5 points per game over the course of their winning streak, and Brady has thrown 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. Keep in mind, too, the loss to the Panthers before the streak started was only by three points.

While these two might know each other, the Dolphins have been one of the league's worst teams outside of a three-game stretch against overachievers, and now they're tasked with sending a backup into Brady's house, which is about as bad as it sounds.

Prediction: Patriots 35, Jets 14

Seattle (-7) at San Francisco | O/U 42.5

Here's another interesting divisional game that probably won't turn out as close as most expect.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers played to a 12-9 finish in favor of the former back in Week 2, where Russell Wilson only threw one touchdown pass and his offense only rushed for 3.5 yards per carry at home.

Though scary, the Seahawks have won five of their last seven, with the two losses over the stretch only coming by three points apiece. A defense allowing just 19.9 points and 99.8 rushing yards per game does most of the heavy lifting while Wilson runs around behind an offensive line with 26 sacks to its name already.

The outlook isn't as positive for the 49ers, especially when the team remains noncommittal to new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo:

Things look good from a long-term perspective if they build around their new quarterback right, but the 49ers come out of a bye boasting their first win of the season after taking down the two-win New York Giants in 31-21 fashion.

Barring a stunning change from C.J. Beathard (four touchdowns, five interceptions) under center, the 49ers offense that has failed to score more than 10 points in a game over three of its last four outings will show up again with the strong Seattle defense in town and struggle.

With the Seahawks eyeing playoff positioning in a tough conference, look for Wilson to pull his side away early and refuse to let the 49ers back in it. Wilson's ability to escape the pocket and make plays has been apparent all season, and the 49ers don't have the offense to match.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 14

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.