    Watch: UFC Rookie Scores 15-Second KO at UFC Shanghai

    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    The UFC made its long-awaited debut in mainland China on Saturday morning, and the company was undoubtedly hoping some of the local talent would come through with crowd-pleasing performances.

    Song Kenan delivered that in a big way, posting a 15-second knockout in his first fight in the Octagon.

    Shortly after the bell, Song clobbered his opponent, Bobby Nash, with a right hand to the temple. He went down on contact, and went down hard, but the punishment didn't stop there as Song poured on heavy ground-and-pound.

    When the referee finally stepped in, Nash was so rocked that he held onto a single-leg takedown for a full 10 seconds before realizing the fight was finished.

    That's about as impressive as a UFC debut can get. Song, 27, will be fun to watch moving forward, and he lived up to his "Assassin" nickname in this one.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from Fight Night 122

      Nathan McCarter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Gastelum Beats Bisping by 1st-Round TKO in Shanghai

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Full Fight Night 122 Results

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Askren Smashes Aoki in Retirement Fight

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting