Ranking the Best and Worst NXT Call-Ups to WWE's Main Roster

Credit: WWE.com

It's always exciting when a Superstar gets called up from NXT, and WWE gave fans enough to keep them talking when it brought up Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on Monday and Tuesday.

Rose and Deville showed up with Paige on Raw, but Riot, Logan and Morgan didn't need an established main-roster star alongside them when they attacked Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Natalya on SmackDown Live.

These debuts caught a lot of people off guard because of the low amount of screen time each woman has had in NXT, but expanding the women's division on both shows will stop the repetitiveness we have been seeing in recent months.

WWE has given some Superstars incredible debuts nobody will ever forget, and some people are brought up with no advance notice or no special announcement.

This article will rank the five best and five worst NXT call-ups since the developmental system was rebranded from Florida Championship Wrestling in 2012.