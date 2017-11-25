UBS Hong Kong Open 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Shiv Chawrasia will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The Indian is 10-under par for the tournament after shooting a one-under par round of 69 on Saturday. It keeps him on course for what would be an impressive wire-to-wire win, as Chawrasia has led the way at the end of all three rounds so far.

There are some impressive players in pursuit, though. Rafa Cabrera Bello is one shot back after a brilliant 64 on Saturday, as is Wade Ormsby, who made progress with a 65.

Read on for the leaderboard from the Hong Kong Golf Club and a recap of what was another fascinating day's play on the European Tour.

Day 3 Leaderboard

(-10) Shiv Chawrasia

(-9) Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wade Ormsby

(-8) Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Detry, Alexander Bjork

(-7) Paul Peterson

Day 3 Recap

Having put together impressive rounds over the first half of the tournament, plenty were excited to see how the weekend pressure would impact Chawrasia, as he went out in the final pairing alongside Thomas Aiken.

The latter didn't cope with it particularly well, as he slumped to a 74 on Saturday, effectively ending his chances of winning the title. And while his playing partner wasn't at his best here, Chawrasia stood up to the challenge well.

He picked up shots at the third and 13th holes, while the only blemish came with a bogey at the ninth. It wasn't a round to the standards of the first two days, but it was enough for Chawrasia to stay on course for his fifth win on the European Tour.

But you sense he'll have to up his game again on the final day if he's to take the prize, as there are a clutch of class acts closing in. Cabrera Bello, who levelled the lowest round of the week with his 64, is one of those.

As we can see, he finished with a flourish:

Indeed, the Spaniard is a calm head under pressure, and it'll be intriguing to see how he goes about reeling in Chawrasia on Sunday.

Ormsby is another man on the charge, as he notched a bogey-free 65 to thrust himself into contention. On the final day, he'll have some illustrious company in the form of Tommy Fleetwood, too.

The Englishman clinched the coveted Race to Dubai crown a week ago and is clearly playing with confidence at the moment.

Like Cabrera Bello, he also produced some magic at the last to enhance his chances:

The man Fleetwood pipped in the European Tour order of merit, Justin Rose, is on five-under par here and needs a big surge on Day 4. Meanwhile, Masters champion Sergio Garcia is a further shot back on four-under.

You suspect someone in such a high-quality field will put together a sequence of birdies on Sunday that'll ramp up the pressure on Chawrasia. So far this week, the Indian has shown that he has the game and the temperament to cope with that type of test.