WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is ending 2017 with a bang, as a combination of surprising releases, debuts and returns has given a new look to the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters headed into the new year.

And though the promotion is just days removed from Survivor Series, there are already major angles in place that are sure to culminate in an exciting Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Between WarGames, Starrcade and Clash of Champions, WWE has caught the WCW nostalgia bug in 2017, but these particular events tend to have more to do with WWE's vibrant future than the past.

WWE Clash of Champions on Dec. 17 should be no exception.