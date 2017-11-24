Jerry Lawler Thinks Undertaker Has 'More Matches Left' After Survivor Series

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

In the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler said he believes The Undertaker may not be done yet as an in-ring performer.

On Dinner With the King (h/t Geno Mrosko of CagesideSeats.com), Lawler said he saw The Undertaker backstage at Survivor Series in Houston on Sunday and thought The Deadman looked to be in great condition:

"I think he might have looked too good. I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they're ready for you to come back. You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we've seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I'm going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there's some more matches left in the Undertaker."

The Undertaker hasn't competed since April when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

After the loss to Reigns—just his second defeat in 25 career WrestleMania matches—The Phenom left his hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring, which seemed to signal his retirement from wrestling.

Nothing definitive was ever announced by The Undertaker or WWE, although Reigns did brag on numerous occasions that he retired one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.

Gary Stonehouse of The Sun reported in April The Undertaker was set to undergo hip surgery after his loss to Reigns.

Now 52, The Undertaker has been an active competitor since making his debut for World Class Championship Wrestling in 1984.

Taker has been used sparingly in recent years with the vast majority of his matches occurring at WrestleMania, save for a few bouts at other high-profile events such as Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam.

While The Undertaker showed his age in the Reigns match, he is an all-time great performer and storyteller capable of putting on an entertaining match without having to take many bumps.

If WWE determines it needs his name to provide a boost to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans in April 2018, there is no shortage of potential opponents for The Deadman to help generate interest in the show.

