Big 12 to Review TCU-Baylor Fight, Says Commissioner Bob Bowlsby

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the conference will review footage from a fight between TCU and Baylor at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday to see whether any additional discipline is warranted.

Bowlsby made the comments to Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio following a fracas that started after Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty was hit hard by Horned Frogs defensive lineman Chris Bradley by the Bears' sideline, leading to a large scuffle and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on every player in the game.

Here's a look at the heated exchange:

TCU clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game with its 45-22 victory over Baylor. The Horned Frogs, which were ranked No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, will face No. 4 Oklahoma for the title next Saturday.

It's unclear whether a decision about potential punishment will be announced before that game.

Meanwhile, the Bears' campaign came to a close with the loss. They finish with a 1-11 record and a 1-8 mark in conference play.

Any Baylor suspensions wouldn't be enforced until the 2018 season.