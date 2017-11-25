NFL Predictions Week 12: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

With Thanksgiving Day in the rearview mirror, it's time to get back in the swing of things, including clinching a spot in the NFL fantasy football playoffs.

In most leagues, there is only two more weeks left to make this happen, so it's crunch time, people.

We have 13 games left on the docket, so let's make them count.

Here, we will look at the top-10 players for each position, make projections for who will cover the spread and talk about the week's top stars.

Let's start with spread predictions. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

NFL Week 12

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, ATL -10, ATL

Carolina at NY Jets, CAR -6, CAR

Tennessee at Indianpolis, TEN -3, TEN

Cleveland at Cincinnati, CIN -8, CIN

Chicago at Philadelphia, PHI -14, PHI

Buffalo at Kansas City, KC -10, BUF

Miami at New England, NE -17, NE

Seattle at San Francisco, SEA -7, SEA

New Orleans at LA Rams, LAR -2, NO

Denver at Oakland, OAK -5, DEN

Jacksonville at Arizona, JAC -5.5, JAC

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, PIT -14, PIT

Houston at Baltimore, BAL -7, BAL

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 335 passing yards, 4 TDs (29.4 points)

2. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Chicago Bears: 280 passing yards, 3 TDs (23.2 points)

3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 45 rushing yards (22.1 points)

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at New York Jets: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 40 rushing yards (21.6 points)

5. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

6. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Indianapolis Colts: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 34 rushing yards (21 points)

7. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

8. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs (17.6 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 240 passing yards, 1 TDs, 40 rushing yards (17.6 points)

10. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Cleveland Browns: 235 passing yards, 2 TDs (17.4 points)

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 45 yards (27.5 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Arizona Cardinals: 140 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

3. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 10 yards (21 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Kansas City Chiefs: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 20 yards (21 points)

5. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. New Orleans Saints: 90 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 55 yards (20.5 points)

6. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 20 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 90 yards (19 points)

7. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 45 yards (16.5 points)

8. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New York Jets: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 60 yards (16 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 45 yards (15.5 points)

10. Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 15 yards (15.5 points)

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 9 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 8 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

6. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons: 8 receptions, 120 yards (20 points)

7. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

8. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

9. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at New England Patriots: 8 receptions, 100 yards (18 points)

10. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Chicago Bears: 4 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

4. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) at New York Jets: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 100 yards (15 points)

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

9. Tyler Kroft (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions, 60 yards (11 points)

Fantasy Players to Watch

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

There's really not much to say here. You've probably seen analysis on here all week long talking about how dominant Brady is and has been.

Now he gets a Dolphins team in which the Patriots are, you know, a casual 17-point favorite against.

No big deal—Brady should just totally annihilate them.

Expect another multi-touchdown game and plenty of yards from Brady as the Patriots try to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

These "fantasy players to watch" are going to be either from the Patriots or the Steelers: fair warning.

Next up, Bell.

The Steelers are also huge favorites in this one—by 14 points—so the Steelers will utilize Bell plenty in this game.

Should they get up big against the Packers, expect the Steelers to let Bell take over.

Don't be surprised if Bell sees 30 touches in this one.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wait a minute, Bell.

Before you can start running all over the field, Brown needs to eat first.

In order for the Steelers to get up by enough to let Bell take over, the Steelers will look to put the ball in the air.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss Week 12 due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the Bell and Brown show all day long.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

With Brady expected to do well in this game, it's only natural that his all-world tight end Gronk gets in on the action.

The Dolphins rank 25th in DVOA against tight ends, and that doesn't account for the type of player Gronk is—he's not your run-of-the-mill tight end.

Everyone on the Patriots offense will get their share of the pie. It's just that Gronk will get enough to be the TE1 in Week 12.

The Steelers and Patriots will run the top of positional rankings this week.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.