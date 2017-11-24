    EPL Table: Friday's Week 13 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham United celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on November 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
    David Moyes picked up his first point as West Ham United manager on Friday, as his side battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City in the Premier League.

    Marc Albrighton put the Foxes in front early on, although Cheikhou Kouyate gave the hosts a boost on the stroke of half-time with a crucial equaliser. West Ham were the stronger of the two after the break, but they were unable to snatch a winner that would have pushed them out of the relegation zone.

    The standout fixture of the weekend will be on Saturday evening when Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield. On Sunday, league leaders Manchester City travel to Huddersfield Town.

    Read on for a recap of a tight game on Friday and a look ahead to what’s to come in the Premier League.

    Week 13 Fixtures

    Friday, November 24, West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

    Saturday, November 25, Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City

    Saturday, November 25, Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

    Saturday, November 25, Newcastle United vs. Watford

    Saturday, November 25, Swansea City vs. Bournemouth

    Saturday, November 25, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion

    Saturday, November 25, Liverpool vs. Chelsea

    Sunday, November 26, Southampton vs. Everton

    Sunday, November 26, Burnley vs. Arsenal

    Sunday, November 26, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

    Friday Recap

    Moyes would have been desperate to see the Hammers get off to a strong start in his first home match in charge, but his side fell behind eight minutes in.

    Albrighton celebrates putting Leicester ahead.
    Jamie Vardy was able to scamper down the left channel, teeing the ball up for an onrushing Albrighton in the penalty area. 

    The home side did battle back creditably, though, as they started to apply pressure at the other end. From set pieces, they were looking especially dangerous and Kouyate was on hand at the end of the first half to nod home an equaliser from a Marko Arnautovic corner.

    As noted by journalist Colin Millar, since moving into their new home goals in the opening 45 minutes have been rare for the Hammers:

    In the second period, there was clearly more confidence in West Ham’s play, as they pinned back Leicester for long spells.

    Kouyate's header levelled the contest for West Ham.
    There was one major moment of controversy in the second period too, as Harry Maguire clipped Andre Ayew in the penalty area. However, the referee deemed the contact was not sufficient to award a spot kick.

    In the end, West Ham’s best opportunities came from more set pieces and they launched plenty into the box in search of a winner. Leicester, to their credit, stood firm against the barrage to earn a crucial point.

    Weekend Preview

    Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul
    Liverpool’s showdown with Chelsea dominates the weekend and you can guarantee there’ll be fireworks at Anfield on Saturday.

    Neither side has much love for the other, with their rivalry building since Luis Garcia’s infamous "ghost goal" in the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2005. The two sides have shared some epic contests since.

    This one feels crucial for both teams too, as they seek to secure a key victory after a European away trip. Chelsea enjoyed a 4-0 win over Qarabag in their outing, whereas the Reds let a three-goal lead slip against Sevilla to draw 3-3.

    All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah here too, as he’s enjoyed a brilliant beginning to his Liverpool career having failed to make an impact at Chelsea previously. Sky Sports Statto put his goalscoring into context:

    Earlier on Saturday, there’ll be a chance for Manchester United to chop down the gap down to five points to City ahead of their trip to Huddersfield. They take on a Brighton & Hove Albion side unbeaten in their last five games.

    Against Newcastle United in their previous match, the Red Devils were inspired to a 4-1 win by the returning Paul Pogba. As noted by journalist Kristan Heneage, he’s got so many strings to his bow:

    Regardless of what United do, City will be massive favourites when they head to Huddersfield the day after, with 11 wins and one draw from their 12 matches so far.

    Earlier on Sunday, there’s another match to enjoy, as Arsenal visit a high-flying Burnley outfit.

    The Gunners were imperious against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but slipped up straight after with a 1-0 loss to Cologne in the Europa League Thursday. Arsene Wenger will want to see total focus from his players here.

