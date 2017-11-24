EPL Table: Friday's Week 13 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

David Moyes picked up his first point as West Ham United manager on Friday, as his side battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Marc Albrighton put the Foxes in front early on, although Cheikhou Kouyate gave the hosts a boost on the stroke of half-time with a crucial equaliser. West Ham were the stronger of the two after the break, but they were unable to snatch a winner that would have pushed them out of the relegation zone.

The standout fixture of the weekend will be on Saturday evening when Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield. On Sunday, league leaders Manchester City travel to Huddersfield Town.

Read on for a recap of a tight game on Friday and a look ahead to what’s to come in the Premier League.

Week 13 Fixtures

Friday, November 24, West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday, November 25, Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City

Saturday, November 25, Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, November 25, Newcastle United vs. Watford

Saturday, November 25, Swansea City vs. Bournemouth

Saturday, November 25, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion

Saturday, November 25, Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Sunday, November 26, Southampton vs. Everton

Sunday, November 26, Burnley vs. Arsenal

Sunday, November 26, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

For the Premier League table in full visit the competition website.

Friday Recap

Moyes would have been desperate to see the Hammers get off to a strong start in his first home match in charge, but his side fell behind eight minutes in.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy was able to scamper down the left channel, teeing the ball up for an onrushing Albrighton in the penalty area.

The home side did battle back creditably, though, as they started to apply pressure at the other end. From set pieces, they were looking especially dangerous and Kouyate was on hand at the end of the first half to nod home an equaliser from a Marko Arnautovic corner.

As noted by journalist Colin Millar, since moving into their new home goals in the opening 45 minutes have been rare for the Hammers:

In the second period, there was clearly more confidence in West Ham’s play, as they pinned back Leicester for long spells.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

There was one major moment of controversy in the second period too, as Harry Maguire clipped Andre Ayew in the penalty area. However, the referee deemed the contact was not sufficient to award a spot kick.

In the end, West Ham’s best opportunities came from more set pieces and they launched plenty into the box in search of a winner. Leicester, to their credit, stood firm against the barrage to earn a crucial point.

Weekend Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool’s showdown with Chelsea dominates the weekend and you can guarantee there’ll be fireworks at Anfield on Saturday.

Neither side has much love for the other, with their rivalry building since Luis Garcia’s infamous "ghost goal" in the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2005. The two sides have shared some epic contests since.

This one feels crucial for both teams too, as they seek to secure a key victory after a European away trip. Chelsea enjoyed a 4-0 win over Qarabag in their outing, whereas the Reds let a three-goal lead slip against Sevilla to draw 3-3.

All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah here too, as he’s enjoyed a brilliant beginning to his Liverpool career having failed to make an impact at Chelsea previously. Sky Sports Statto put his goalscoring into context:

Earlier on Saturday, there’ll be a chance for Manchester United to chop down the gap down to five points to City ahead of their trip to Huddersfield. They take on a Brighton & Hove Albion side unbeaten in their last five games.

Against Newcastle United in their previous match, the Red Devils were inspired to a 4-1 win by the returning Paul Pogba. As noted by journalist Kristan Heneage, he’s got so many strings to his bow:

Regardless of what United do, City will be massive favourites when they head to Huddersfield the day after, with 11 wins and one draw from their 12 matches so far.

Earlier on Sunday, there’s another match to enjoy, as Arsenal visit a high-flying Burnley outfit.

The Gunners were imperious against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but slipped up straight after with a 1-0 loss to Cologne in the Europa League Thursday. Arsene Wenger will want to see total focus from his players here.