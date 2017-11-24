La Liga Table 2017 Week 13: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

STR/Associated Press

A Iago Aspas penalty sent Celta Vigo up to eighth in La Liga after a 1-0 win over Leganes at Estadio de Balaidos on Friday. The three points was enough to see Celta leapfrog Leganes in the table, with the latter slipping to a fourth defeat in a row.

Celta came close to adding to their tally several times during the second half. Pione Sisto provided a consistent threat, while Daniel Wass exerted his influence as the creative fulcrum of manager Juan Carlos Unzue's team.

Here's what the table looks like after tonight's result:

Barcelona: 34 pts Valencia: 30 pts Real Madrid: 24 pts Atletico Madrid: 24 pts Sevilla : 22 pts Villarreal: 21 pts Real Sociedad : 18 pts Celta Vigo : 17 pts Leganes : 17 pts Real Betis : 17 pts Getafe : 16 pts Girona : 16 pts Levante : 15 pts Espanyol : 13 pts Athletic Bilbao: 12 pts Deportivo La Coruna : 11 pts Eibar : 11 pts Malaga : 7 pts Alaves : 6 pts Las Palmas : 6 pts

Full standings are available per BBC Sport.

A strong start from Celta was finally rewarded on 27 minutes when full-back Jonny was brought down in the area by Erik Moran. Aspas held his nerve and made no mistake with the penalty.

As OptaJose pointed out, Aspas has been unerring from the spot:

The former Liverpool forward remained a menace to the Leganes defence in open play. He took up dangerous positions behind striker Maximiliano Gomez and also provided a threat whenever he drifted onto the flanks.

Aspas wasn't the only player Leganes struggled to track. Sisto's pace and movement also got him through on goal more than once.

The Denmark winger's runs off the ball were usually picked out by Wass, who was astute with his passing all night.

Leganes' best chance came five minutes from time, when Angel Guerrero shot just wide from inside the box. Alexander Szymanowski had played him in, but Leganes couldn't get their best players on the ball often enough.

The failure helped Leganes make the wrong kind of club history in La Liga, per OptaJose:

Celta didn't have the same problem and gave several good examples of their quality going forward, but last season's UEFA Europa League semi-finalists need to produce more consistently.

Attention in Spain's top flight will now turn to some of the marquee matches this weekend, with second-placed Valencia hosting leaders Barcelona at the Mestalla on Sunday in the standout fixture.