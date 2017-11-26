Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 12

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season kicked off with a full slate of games on Thanksgiving Day.

But if digesting your holiday meal didn't make you sleepy as the day wore on, the lack of action in the day's matchups almost certainly did.

Though the Detroit Lions battled the Minnesota Vikings to the end of regulation in a 30-23 loss, the Dallas Cowboys held a glorified practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, falling 28-6. The New York Giants didn't fare much better against Washington on Thursday night, losing 20-10 in a snoozer.

On paper, Sunday should hold more excitement as the high-scoring New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams match up against one another, while the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs as both teams contend for playoff berths.

Here's a look at all the notable highlights and storylines for Week 12.

Injury Report

2017 isn't a good year to be a kicker.

The Philadelphia Eagles showed us what happens when you have to make it through a game without your kicker when Jake Elliott suffered a concussion in Week 11 (hint: it involves a lot of two-point conversion attempts).

On Thanksgiving, it was the Chargers' turn to cobble together a plan of attack sans kicker when Nick Novak, who had been on the injury report heading into the game, couldn't continue with a sore back.

Punter Drew Kaser, the emergency kicker, did his best in relief, going 1-of-2 on extra-point attempts...but didn't actually ever punt.

The Chargers also lost wide receiver Mike Williams to a knee injury Thursday but got some good news after the fact: It's not an ACL injury, per Dan Woike of the LA Times.

On Sunday, notable absences will include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who has been ruled out against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. But the Saints may not be able to take full advantage of that; cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been ruled out as well.

When the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, they'll have to do so without quarterback Jay Cutler, who was ruled out with a concussion.

Plays of the Day

A wide receiver doesn't often lead his team in passing yards, but that was the case for Mohamed Sanu in the first half of the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early the second quarter, Sanu took a direct snap and fired the ball 51 yards to Julio Jones in the end zone:

The New England Patriots got off to a fast start thanks in part to a fake punt early in the first quarter. On 4th-and-8, Nate Ebner ran 14 yards for a first down, and the Patriots scored a touchdown five plays later:

Ebner was injured on the drive and ruled out with a knee injury.

Cowboys in Midst of Shocking Slump

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys lost their third consecutive game Thursday, marking three straight games in which they've failed to score 10 points.

It's no coincidence that the last game running back Ezekiel Elliott played for the Cowboys before he began serving his six-game suspension was in Week 9. Without Elliott, the Cowboys have lost an average of 97.8 offensive yards per game...and, apparently, their offensive identity.

Dak Prescott especially has struggled without Elliott's support. In the last three weeks, he's thrown for zero touchdowns and five interceptions and has fumbled the ball three times.

Of course, it hasn't helped that Prescott has been missing his All-Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, on his blind side.

Smith returned on Thanksgiving Day against the Chargers, but before that he missed the matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, both losses.

Prescott has been sacked 12 times since Week 10. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "In the first eight games of the season with Smith, Prescott was not sacked more than two times in a game."

The Cowboys now sit at 5-6 and are in danger of falling to third place in the division.

Game of the Week

Don't miss what could end up being the highest-scoring game not only of Week 12 but possibly of the season to date.

That's because the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are scoring a combined 60.5 points per game heading into Week 12.

Second-year Rams quarterback Jared Goff has developed alongside Cooper Kupp, who has 481 yards and three touchdowns on the year, and Robert Woods, who has 703 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods, however, is set to miss the matchup against the Saints with a shoulder injury. But that's good news for New Orleans' secondary, which is depleted, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported:

These two high-octane offenses will square off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Still to Come

Sunday afternoon's late slot will kick off with an NFC West showdown between the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks and 1-9 San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle is coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, while the 49ers enjoyed their first win of the season over the New York Giants.

The storyline in San Francisco is when the 49ers will finally allow newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to start over veteran Brian Hoyer.

At 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Arizona Cardinals. The Jaguars have been dominant, getting off to a 7-3 start and winning four games in a row, thanks largely to the strength of their defense.

On Sunday night, the 5-5 Green Bay Packers will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the 8-2 Steelers.

The Packers have gone 1-3 since Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a broken collarbone. Meanwhile, the Steelers are the hottest team in the AFC save for the New England Patriots, having won five consecutive games.

Green Bay is coming off a 23-0 shutout by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 so, needless to say, this clash could prove to be one of Week 12's most lopsided.