College Football Rankings 2017: NCAA Week 13 Standings, Final Poll Review

Pittsburgh's upset over Miami kicked off the final week of the college football regular season with a bang. Still, the Hurricanes will meet Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on December 2.

Nonetheless, several scenarios come into play with the No. 2 program in the country taking a fall before conference championship matchups. Undefeated Wisconsin should lock up a spot in the top four with a win in the Big Ten Championship Game.

At No. 6, Auburn controls its own destiny. An Iron Bowl victory plus an SEC Championship title would certainly punch the Tigers' ticket to the College Football Playoff. Will we see a final four without Alabama for the first time in the postseason era?

Ohio State likely celebrated Miami's loss because it breathes life into their hopes of playing in January. The Buckeyes have two huge tests to pass before the selection committee's final decisions.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines going into the final week. We'll break down some notable Saturday matchups.

College Football Playoff Week 13 Standings

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Miami (10-1)* 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh

3. Clemson (10-1)

4. Oklahoma (10-1)

5. Wisconsin (11-0)

6. Auburn (9-2)

7. Georgia (10-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-2)

9. Ohio State (9-2)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. USC (10-2)

12. TCU (10-2)* 45-22 win vs. Baylor

13. Washington State (9-2)

14. Mississippi State (8-3)* 31-28 loss vs. Ole Miss

15. UCF (11-0)* 49-42 win vs. USF

16. Michigan State (8-3)

17. Washington (9-2)

18. LSU (8-3)

19. Oklahoma State (8-3)

20. Memphis (9-1)

21. Stanford (8-3)

22. Northwestern (8-3)

23. Boise State (9-2)

24. South Carolina (8-3)

25. Virginia Tech (8-3)* 10-0 win vs. Virginia

Note: *Indicates Week 13 game already played

Iron Bowl Between Alabama and Auburn Could Shake Up College Football Bracket

As the top two-loss team in the CFP rankings, there's more than an SEC Championship spot against Georgia on the line in the Iron Bowl. History says the winner goes on to play in the national title game when these powerhouses rank in the top 10, per SEC Network's Cole Cubelic:

The Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 31-24 triumph over Mississippi State on November 11. On the same day, the Tigers rolled then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17, which put the country on notice.

With injuries plaguing Alabama's front seven, it's reasonable to wonder how the group will handle running back Kerryon Johnson, who's eclipsed 136 rushing yards in each of his previous three outings.

Toughness, especially up front, has been a staple for Alabama defenses in the past. Will we see a weaker version in the Iron Bowl on Saturday? If so, Auburn could knock their in-state rival off their perch. The Tigers would justifiably hold a playoff spot with the opportunity to seal the space with an SEC Championship victory.

Nonetheless, you should never comfortably bet against Nick Saban. Prepare for a hard-hitting, nail-biting SEC West division showdown.

Apple Cup Victory Places Washington State in Pac-12 Championship Game

It's a high-stakes matchup in the Apple Cup. Washington State could claim the Pac-12 North division and move on to the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC on December 1 at Levi Stadium. A Cougars loss would allow Stanford to represent the division in a matchup with the Trojans.

According to Oddsshark, the Huskies head into this contest as a 10.5-point favorite. Junior running back Myles Gaskin propelled his team to victory over Utah in the previous outing. He's also the record-holder for most rushing touchdowns in the program's history:

Between Gaskin and junior signal-caller Jake Browning, Washington could win the Apple Cup and spoil Washington State's date with USC in the conference championship game. Though, the Cougars will have their senior quarterback Luke Falk ready to fire from the pocket.

Without a viable ground attack, Washington State leans heavily on Falk's arm to deliver on game day. He leads the country in pass attempts (479), completions (320) and passing touchdowns (29) going into the final week of regular season.

Expect an entertaining contest, but look for the Huskies' balanced attack to pull off the victory at home.

No. 9 Ohio State Goes to the Big House

Michigan isn't ranked, but there's still excitement surrounding this Big Ten rivalry game. Aside from the bragging rights, the Buckeyes have an opportunity to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

A two-loss Ohio State program would have to beat Michigan and undefeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game to potentially claim a spot in the top four. Pittsburgh's upset over Miami certainly opens the door for new scenarios:

First, head coach Urban Meyer's group must take care of business on Saturday. The Buckeyes can extend their head-to-head win streak to six over the Wolverines in the upcoming road matchup.

Despite Ohio State's recent dominance in the rivalry, the program won three out of five contests by five points or fewer. Without playoff hopes, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will strive for his first win against the Buckeyes in this battle between two decorated programs.

Don't expect Michigan's struggling offense to keep pace with Ohio State. Look forward to a meaningful Big Ten Championship Game between the Buckeyes and Badgers.