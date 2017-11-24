Gary Patterson, TCU Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

John Weast/Getty Images

TCU and head football coach Gary Patterson have reached an agreement on a contract extension to keep him with the Horned Frogs program through 2024.

TCU Football‏ announced the new deal Friday.

Patterson took over the Horned Frogs in late 2000 after nearly two decades working as a defensive assistant for various collegiate programs, including three years as TCU's defensive coordinator before taking over the top job from Dennis Franchione.

The 57-year-old Kansas native has gone on to become the program's winningest coach with a 159-56 record.

That includes a 10-2 mark so far in 2017 following Friday's 45-22 victory over Baylor to clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma next Saturday.

Patterson, who often pops up in the rumor mill when the coaching carousel starts turning, downplayed speculation about potentially changing schools in October.

"We've been listening to that for 15 years," he told reporters.

He ranks ninth in the nation among college football head coaches with just over $5.1 million in total pay for the 2017 season, according to USA Today.

Terms of the extension weren't immediately released.