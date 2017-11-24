    Malik Rosier Benched for Evan Shirreffs After Struggling vs. Pitt

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    Miami quarterback Malik Rosier stands back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Malik Rosier was benched in favor of Evan Shirreffs during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers while Miami trailed 17-7.

    The Hurricanes moved up to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but Rosier struggled Friday, as he completed just 12 of 30 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 33 yards on 11 attempts.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

