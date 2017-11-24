Nick Fitzgerald Undergoes Successful Surgery on Ankle Injury

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had successful ankle surgery on Friday after being carted off in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' 31-28 loss against Mississippi.

Per Mississippi State football on Twitter, Fitzgerald had a procedure done Friday morning and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen told reporters after the game that Fitzgerald suffered a dislocated ankle.

The injury occurred as Fitzgerald was carrying the ball on a designed run and his leg bent in an awkward direction.

After being taken off the field, Fitzgerald posted a message on Twitter vowing to return next season.

"I'll be back stronger and better than ever," he wrote. "I love all my Hailstate fam and all I want right now is for all of y'all to ring your bells as loud as you can and support this team to a huge egg bowl win!"

A junior in 2017, Fitzgerald had 1,782 passing yards, 984 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Mississippi State finished the regular season with an 8-4 record overall (4-4 in the SEC) after Thursday's loss against Mississippi.