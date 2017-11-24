Nick Fitzgerald Undergoes Successful Surgery on Ankle Injury

Nick Fitzgerald Undergoes Successful Surgery on Ankle InjuryNovember 24, 2017
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had successful ankle surgery on Friday after being carted off in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' 31-28 loss against Mississippi.
Per Mississippi State football on Twitter, Fitzgerald had a procedure done Friday morning and is expected to make a full recovery.
Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen told reporters after the game that Fitzgerald suffered a dislocated ankle.
The injury occurred as Fitzgerald was carrying the ball on a designed run and his leg bent in an awkward direction.
After being taken off the field, Fitzgerald posted a message on Twitter vowing to return next season.
"I'll be back stronger and better than ever," he wrote. "I love all my Hailstate fam and all I want right now is for all of y'all to ring your bells as loud as you can and support this team to a huge egg bowl win!"
A junior in 2017, Fitzgerald had 1,782 passing yards, 984 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns in 12 games.
Mississippi State finished the regular season with an 8-4 record overall (4-4 in the SEC) after Thursday's loss against Mississippi.