Barcelona Transfer News: Lionel Messi Declines to Answer Questions on Future

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi opted against answering questions about his long-term future at the club on Friday as he picked up the Golden Boot award.

Messi's contract at the Camp Nou is set to expire at the end of the campaign, prompting some concern among the club's fanbase. As noted by Rik Sharma of the Daily Mirror, the 30-year-old declined any talk about a new deal when interviewed by award sponsors Marca.

"I know that everyone is thinking about the renovation of your contract with Barcelona, but today we are here to pay homage to you and nothing can take the focus away from our precious gala," said Marca director Juan Ignacio Gallardo in an introductory speech at the award ceremony. "There will be time to talk about contract renewals later."

