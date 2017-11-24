Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant Fantasy Outlook After JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver depth chart will experience a major shakeup in Week 12 after rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out Friday.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury.

With Smith-Schuster out, Antonio Brown will remain quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's No. 1 target, but the opportunity is there for another wideout to step up in Smith-Schuster's absence.

Although he had previously fallen out of favor, Martavis Bryant has been more involved in the offense over the past two weeks.

His 42 receiving yards in Week 10 were his most since Week 4, and he followed that up with two grabs for 30 yards last week.

Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros is among those who believe Bryant will benefit from Smith-Schuster's absence:

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports agreed with that assessment:

Other candidates for increased roles include Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter, but Bryant's previous rapport with Big Ben gives him the edge.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best game of the season, as he threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans last week.

A large share went to Brown, who reeled in 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Brown is perhaps the best player in fantasy football, and his value remains unchanged regardless of who is around him.

The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 234.4 passing yards allowed per game, and the Steelers' red-hot passing game can take advantage.

Bryant isn't a definitive, must-start player even with Smith-Schuster out, but he is worth using as a flex play due to his high ceiling.

With just 23 catches for 306 yards and one touchdown this season, Bryant is still readily available in many leagues, and any owner without a locked-in option at the flex spot would be wise to consider him as an option.