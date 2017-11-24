    Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant Fantasy Outlook After JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Antonio Brown #84 after a 27-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field on September 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver depth chart will experience a major shakeup in Week 12 after rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out Friday.

    According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury.

    With Smith-Schuster out, Antonio Brown will remain quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's No. 1 target, but the opportunity is there for another wideout to step up in Smith-Schuster's absence.

    Although he had previously fallen out of favor, Martavis Bryant has been more involved in the offense over the past two weeks.

    His 42 receiving yards in Week 10 were his most since Week 4, and he followed that up with two grabs for 30 yards last week.

    Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros is among those who believe Bryant will benefit from Smith-Schuster's absence:

    Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports agreed with that assessment:

    Other candidates for increased roles include Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter, but Bryant's previous rapport with Big Ben gives him the edge.

    Roethlisberger is coming off his best game of the season, as he threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans last week.

    A large share went to Brown, who reeled in 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Brown is perhaps the best player in fantasy football, and his value remains unchanged regardless of who is around him.

    The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 234.4 passing yards allowed per game, and the Steelers' red-hot passing game can take advantage.

    Bryant isn't a definitive, must-start player even with Smith-Schuster out, but he is worth using as a flex play due to his high ceiling.

    With just 23 catches for 306 yards and one touchdown this season, Bryant is still readily available in many leagues, and any owner without a locked-in option at the flex spot would be wise to consider him as an option.

    Related

      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Juju (Hammy) Out vs. Packers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Week 12 Rankings: It's a Wilson, Dalton Sort of Week

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trump: Players Are the Boss of NFL

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Miller's Notebook: Biggest Red Flags in 2018 Draft Class

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report