Dan Mullen Reportedly Could Get $6 Million Salary to Remain with Mississippi St.

Mississippi State will do everything in its power to make sure head football coach Dan Mullen doesn't take another job after the 2017 season.

Per Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman, Mississippi State intends to "go all in" to keep Mullen, and that could include a salary increase to roughly $6 million.

Chris Landry recently said on an episode of his podcast (h/t Gridiron Now) that Mullen has interest in the head coaching vacancy at the University of Tennessee.

ESPN's Chris Low went so far as to tell Jayson Swain on the Swain Event that Mullen is the "leader in the clubhouse to be Tennessee's next coach."

After Thursday's 31-28 Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi, Mullen was asked if he would remain with the Bulldogs.

"I'm happy with our administration," he said, as Robbie Faulk of 247Sports relayed. "The program we've built is pretty special. I'm fortunate to be the coach."

After taking over in 2009, Mullen became one of MSU's most successful head coaches. His 69 wins are the second-most in school history, trailing Jackie Sherrill's 75 from 1991 to 2003.

His $4.5 million salary in 2017 ranks 14th among all college football coaches, per USA Today. A potential raise to $6 million would move him up to No. 6, just past Florida State's Jimbo Fisher ($5.7 million).