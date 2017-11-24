Jerry Jones Hasn't Thought of Replacing Jason Garrett Despite Cowboys' Struggles

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be frustrated with how his team is currently playing, but head coach Jason Garrett's job isn't in jeopardy at the moment.

Jones said Friday he hasn't "even thought about" firing Garrett, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

"[Garrett] was named Coach of the Year of the whole NFL last year," Jones said. "That was yesterday. This is today. The point is, I like this coaching staff."

After Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys dropped to 5-6 this season, tied with the Washington Redskins for second in the NFC East. They are two losses behind the Atlanta Falcons for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The Cowboys have lost three straight games after a 5-3 start. They've scored a total of 22 points during their three-game skid, which coincided with the beginning of running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

Garrett has been Dallas' head coach since November 2010, when he took over on an interim basis after the Cowboys fired Wade Phillips. The 51-year-old has a 63-52 record as head coach with the Cowboys and has made the playoffs twice in 2014 and 2016.

The Cowboys gave Garrett a five-year contract in January 2015 that runs through the 2019 season.