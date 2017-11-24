Iowa St. CB Brian Peavy Arrested on Criminal Mischief Charge

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State cornerback Brian Peavy was arrested Thursday on a criminal mischief charge.

Per Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Peavy was arrested after running from the scene when police found him and another person vandalizing a bridge with spray paint.

Peavy posted bail and was released from Story County Jail on Thursday.

