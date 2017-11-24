    Iowa St. CB Brian Peavy Arrested on Criminal Mischief Charge

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    Iowa State head NCAA college football coach Matt Campbell speaks during his weekly news conference, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. A week after 23rd-ranked Iowa State struggled to beat Army at home in September of 2005, it quietly slipped out of the Top 25. Few knew it would take a dozen years _ and three different head coaches _ for the Cyclones to finally return to the rankings. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Iowa State cornerback Brian Peavy was arrested Thursday on a criminal mischief charge. 

    Per Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Peavy was arrested after running from the scene when police found him and another person vandalizing a bridge with spray paint. 

    Peavy posted bail and was released from Story County Jail on Thursday. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Not the 1st Time Robinson and Brewer Have Played

      STEPHEN HAWKINS
      via NCAA College Football
      Iowa State Football logo
      Iowa State Football

      Behind Zeb Noland's Rise to Cyclones' Starting QB

      Tommy Birch
      via Des Moines Register
      Video Play Button
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB Gambling Locks for Week 13 🔒 💰

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OBJ Hooks Up Entire LSU Squad with His New Sneakers

      Trey Schmaltz
      via WBRZ