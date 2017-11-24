What's Next for Brock Lesnar? 7 Dream Matches for Beast Incarnate

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Most of Brock Lesnar's matches since he returned to WWE in 2012 have been against people he faced during his initial run, but 2017 has seen a shift in this trend.

Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have each faced The Beast Incarnate for the first time ever this year, and they have been some of Lesnar's best performances since coming back.

While seeing the universal champion face guys like Triple H, The Undertaker and Big Show has its appeal, people seem more excited whenever he faces someone new.

The roster is filled with incredible athletes who could put on a great show with Lesnar, and 2018 should continue the trend of putting him in feuds with newer talents.

This slideshow will look at seven potential dream matches we could still see before Lesnar decides he has had enough of the wrestling business and retires to his farm.