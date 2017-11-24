What's Next for Brock Lesnar? 7 Dream Matches for Beast IncarnateNovember 24, 2017
What's Next for Brock Lesnar? 7 Dream Matches for Beast Incarnate
Most of Brock Lesnar's matches since he returned to WWE in 2012 have been against people he faced during his initial run, but 2017 has seen a shift in this trend.
Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have each faced The Beast Incarnate for the first time ever this year, and they have been some of Lesnar's best performances since coming back.
While seeing the universal champion face guys like Triple H, The Undertaker and Big Show has its appeal, people seem more excited whenever he faces someone new.
The roster is filled with incredible athletes who could put on a great show with Lesnar, and 2018 should continue the trend of putting him in feuds with newer talents.
This slideshow will look at seven potential dream matches we could still see before Lesnar decides he has had enough of the wrestling business and retires to his farm.
Killian Dain
If we look to the future of WWE in NXT, a few Superstars look like they could pose a real physical threat to Lesnar, and one of them is Killian Dain.
The Sanity member is a monster of a man, but he has proved himself to be both agile and versatile during his time with the unorthodox stable.
He was one of the standout performers in the recent War Games match at NXT TakeOver, and he has the kind of athleticism to keep up with an athlete of Lesnar's caliber.
It would take a lot of work getting Dain built up enough to justify putting him in a match with The Beast, but if WWE is looking for someone to match Lesnar physically, Dain is one of the few choices in NXT.
Lars Sullivan
The other big prospect in NXT who wouldn't be intimidated by Lesnar's size is newcomer Lars Sullivan.
WWE immediately established his dominance by putting him in a three-on-one handicap match on the September 6 episode of NXT.
He may be too green to consider for a big match in the near future, but his size and power alone would make him an interesting opponent for Lesnar.
Chris Jericho
It might seem strange, but Chris Jericho has never been in a singles match against Lesnar despite being part of WWE during The Beast's entire career.
The size difference between them would make Y2J the underdog, but it wouldn't be the first time Jericho has been up against someone much larger than himself.
One of the things Jericho prides himself on is the ability to have a great performance against any opponent, and he rarely falls short of stealing the show.
Putting these two in the ring for a first-time encounter would generate a lot of buzz because both are already considered living legends in the business.
This match would get so much attention that the only appropriate place for it would be WrestleMania or SummerSlam.
Sheamus
Sheamus and Lesnar have clashed at a WWE live event, but the two powerhouses have never stepped into the ring for a big match on a pay-per-view.
Out of all the people on the WWE roster, Sheamus is one of the few who can match Lesnar's speed, strength and athleticism.
We know The Celtic Warrior is gifted in the ring, so he would be able to help mask Lesnar's shortcomings while giving him one of his better matches.
The great thing about this combination is its believability. Sheamus is a multi-time world champion who has faced some of the biggest names in the business, so fans would buy into him as a challenger to Lesnar's universal title.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2006, and many within the WWE Universe would love to see them lock horns again.
Nakamura is nowhere near Lesnar's size, but what he lacks in power he more than makes up for with speed and skill.
Their first encounter was more than 10 years ago, and both men are much different than they were back then. They have more experience to help them craft a better performance the second time around.
The only problem with this pairing is Nakamura's current position on the roster. He needs to be built up into a bigger star before WWE would consider putting him against The Beast.
Cesaro
If you look at the WWE roster from top to bottom, it's hard to think of a more skilled wrestler than Cesaro, but for some reason, Vince McMahon has never seen his potential as a top star.
Cesaro has more power than you would think from looking at him, he is more agile than people half his size and he has a unique arsenal of offensive maneuvers to help him stand out from the crowd.
The Swiss Superman is the kind of performer who would elevate Lesnar, much like AJ Styles did at Survivor Series when he helped The Beast have one of his best matches since returning to the company five years ago.
WWE no longer has to consider PPV buyrates because people just pay the monthly price for the WWE Network, so management needs to stop worrying about making the biggest marquee matches and start giving Lesnar opponents who can help make his matches more entertaining, like Cesaro.
Finn Balor
Ever since Lesnar won the Universal Championship, fans have been wondering if he would face Finn Balor for the title.
Balor was forced to relinquish the belt due to injury just one day after winning it, He has yet to receive a proper rematch and has teased the possibility of facing Lesnar on multiple occasions.
The size difference between them would be hard to overcome for some fans, but Balor's style allows him to perform most of his signature moves on opponents much larger than himself, so it could still come off as a competitive matchup.
Despite his recent booking, Balor remains popular with the WWE Universe. Putting him in a match against Lesnar would give him a huge boost and give The Beast an opponent capable of helping him look good.
The roster is filled with talented Superstars, but many of them will never get the chance to have a high-profile feud with Lesnar. Who are your dream opponents for the universal champion?