World Cup Draw 2018: Explaining How It Works

The FIFA World Cup draw is one of the most anticipated events on the football calendar, although often enthusiasm for the spectacle can be sapped once it begins.

That's because it's a complicated process. While 32 teams going into eight groups should be relatively straightforward, there are plenty of variables to consider.

With that in mind, here are the key details for the draw and a closer look at how the eight groups will be formulated on Friday ahead of the summer 2018 showpiece in Russia.

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

How It Works

There have been some slight alterations to the draw this year, although many of the basic principles behind it remain the same.

The 32 teams involved in the competition will be separated into four pots based on their FIFA world rankings. Those teams highest in the standings will be placed in Pot 1, and those with the lowest will go in Pot 4.

Russia, as the host nation, are the exception in this instance, as they will be allocated a position among the top seeds.

The FIFA World Cup account detailed the pots ahead of the draw:

In the past, Pots 2, 3 and 4 have been allocated based on confederation, not on the respective rankings.

One team from each pot will make up a group, and there could consequently be some difficult pools to negotiate.

Gareth Southgate's England, for example, could end up taking on Germany, Costa Rica and Nigeria should things go against them on Friday.

The other important factor to consider is teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn together. The exception in this instance is UEFA, which can have a maximum of two teams in the same group.

Other Draw Information

The ceremony will be staged at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow and will be hosted by former England striker Gary Lineker, who was the top scorer at the 1986 tournament, and sports journalist Maria Komandnaya.

Lineker's selection has raised some eyebrows given how critical the former England international has been of the organisation in the past. The 56-year-old explained his decision to present the event via Twitter:

Assisting Komandnaya and Lineker with the draw will be a clutch of legendary figures in World Cup history, with iconic Germany striker Miroslav Klose, the competition's all-time leading goalscorer, the man tasked with bringing the trophy on stage in the Russian capital.

All eight nations that have won the World Cup will have representatives on hand to assist with the process, per the tournament's Twitter account.

Contenders

Germany are the holders and the favourites to triumph in Russia next summer, as manager Joachim Low has a remarkable selection pool to tap into.

The team were supreme in Brazil in the most recent edition of the World Cup, and the crux of that side remains in place. There are also some exceptional young players making their mark, with Timo Werner and Leroy Sane both ones to watch in Russia.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated believes Germany are one of two standout sides involved in this edition of the tournament:

Spain won the trophy in 2010, and while they slumped four years ago, La Roja appear to be on the right track again. Julen Lopetegui's team were exceptional in qualifying and have winning experience to call upon.

Brazil are another outfit to be wary of. They enjoyed a record qualifying campaign under manager Tite, who has brought some cohesion and confidence to the Selecao. In Neymar, they also boast one of the finest footballers on the planet to help swing games their way.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will also be there, and the Barcelona man is the driving force behind the Albiceleste:

Other fascinating sides include France, who have the best crop of young players at the tournament, and Belgium, who are blessed with many attacking stars.

From Africa, Nigeria look like a team to watch, with Alex Iwobi, Henry Onyekuru and Kelechi Iheanacho a potentially difficult front line to handle. The Super Eagles are the side to avoid from Pot 4.

