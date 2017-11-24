Eric Cantona Compares Paul Pogba to Luka Modric, Says He Is Man United's 'Brain'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona believes Paul Pogba is as crucial to the Red Devils' fortunes as Luka Modric is to those of Real Madrid.

The former France international spoke to FullTimeDevils on their YouTube channel:

Per the Daily Star's Aaron Stokes, Cantona said of his compatriot:

"I think he is a very creative player and every time you have a good player injured, you suffer.

"He is as important [for United] as Modric is for Real.

"When Modric is injured, it is not the same team and you can see in the last five or six years, every time he is injured, the team is not the same.

"Pogba is the brain of the team and Modric is the brain of Real Madrid."

Pogba's importance to United has become increasingly apparent this term after an injury on September 12 kept him out of action for two months, with the side struggling more and more as the weeks went on without him.

A return to action against Newcastle United last Saturday saw him hit the ground running, per BT Sport Football:

Football writer Liam Canning hailed him as he helped the Red Devils beat the Magpies 4-1:

Although he was unable to drive United to victory in their following match, a 1-0 defeat to FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League, he put in another strong performance.

His side were dominant while he was on the pitch but failed to take advantage of a number of gilt-edged opportunities. After he departed midway through the second half, Basel regained control and had a multitude of chances before eventually grabbing a winner.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes Pogba's form will see him rewarded with more responsibility at Old Trafford:

Pogba and Modric aren't in the same mould, with the former often doing his best work in the final third while the latter looks to dictate the tempo from deep, but both are integral to their side's play in midfield, and their performances often have a profound effect on the rest of the team.

The Croatian has firmly established himself among the world's best midfielders since joining Real in 2012, and Pogba will hold similar ambitions at Old Trafford.

His showings this season have been encouraging in that regard, and if he can continue to maintain his form, he'll become even more crucial to United.