Real Madrid vs Fuenlabrada: 2017 Spanish Copa Del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Info

Although the Copa del Rey wouldn't have been high up the list of Real Madrid's priorities at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, the showdown with Funelabrada on Tuesday is an important one.

With a 2-0 lead secured from the first leg of the tie, there's no danger of Los Blancos failing to qualify against the third-tier side. But with the team performing below expectations in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, a professional display is needed from the European champions.

Fuenlabrada, meanwhile, will be looking to enjoy their night at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the supporters making the trip across the capital will want to see their players give a strong account of themselves.

Read on for the latest viewing details ahead of the game and a preview of a contest in a competition that may take on fresh significance for Real.

The first leg at Fuenlabrada's Estadio Fernando Torres was won 2-0 by Real Madrid, although the hosts performed admirably for long spells.

The deadlock wasn't broken by Madrid until the 63rd minute, when Marco Asensio tucked home a penalty. And Lucas Vazquez added some gloss from 12 yards 10 minutes from time, as Real made the tie all but safe.

It was a display that didn't cultivate much confidence among the Spanish media, though, as AS noted the day after the game:

For Fuenlabrada, there's no genuine hope of turning this tie around and qualifying for the next section of the bracket. But it will be a momentous night for the club to head to such an iconic stadium.

While huge away followings aren't common in Spain, the fanbase of the Segunda B side isn't going to miss the chance to play at one of the biggest arenas in world football.

As relayed by Marca, Fuenlabrada are putting on a "Blue Friday" sale for their supporters that includes a match ticket for the clash with Real Madrid, a commemorative scarf and transport to the Bernabeu for just €5. The report added that there are expected to be around 2,300 supporters in attendance.

For Madrid, the match may have serious connotations for the rest of the campaign, as it will give fringe players and those recovering from injury lay-offs an opportunity to get some competitive minutes.

As reported by Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, Gareth Bale is one of those, with the Welshman potentially eyeing this outing as his comeback game. As relayed by Bleacher Report UK earlier in the campaign, since arriving in Madrid, he's missed far more matches than he would have wanted:

Additionally, Mateo Kovavic and Keylor Navas both returned to full training last week, and head coach Zinedine Zidane will be desperate for both men to get some football. The former, having shone whenever handed a chance last season, has yet to start a La Liga game for the Spanish champions.

Fuenlabrada showed enough in the first leg to suggest they can avoid being routed by their more illustrious opposition. However, there will be a number of players in this Los Blancos side taking this one seriously, and that will be enough to see Real to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Fuenlabrada