Schalke Midfielder Leon Goretzka 'Would Fit in Well' at Barcelona, Says Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi has backed Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka to prove a success at the Camp Nou, should he make a move to the Catalan giants.

Xavi told German outlet SID (via the Daily Star's Aaron Stokes) that he believes Goretzka—who is out of contract at the end of the season—could thrive with the Blaugrana and work well in their system: "I've seen him play, and I think he's a good player. Without doubt, he could play for any team the world. He would fit in well [at Barca]. Goretzka is a young player. Germany always have good footballers, and he's one of them."

Per Stokes, Goretzka, 22, is not open to remaining at Schalke past the 2017-18 campaign, and he has been linked with a move to Barca, as well as Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal.

He has been very impressive during the current campaign, netting four Bundesliga goals in nine appearances from central midfield.

German magazine SportBild (via DW Sports) recently indicated Goretzka has already met with Barca and could even move to the Camp Nou in January:

However, Mundo Deportivo (via TalkSport) previously reported Schalke are resolved to keep him until the end of his contract, even if it means losing the Germany international for free next summer.

It is little surprise Barcelona are interested in signing Goretzka, as he is one of the most talented young central midfielders in Europe.

Blessed with excellent technical skill and remarkable maturity, he is a classic box-to-box midfielder who is able to cause problems in attack but also contribute defensively and win the ball back in the middle of the park, per WhoScored:

Additionally, he is already remarkably experienced for such a young player. He became a first-team regular at Schalke as a teenager back in 2013-14 and, despite a serious injury that limited his game time in 2014-15, he has already made 99 Bundesliga appearances in his fledgling career.

Barcelona need to add to their central-midfield ranks, as Andres Iniesta is ageing and Andre Gomes continues to disappoint.

As noted by Xavi, Goretzka could be an ideal addition to bolster the ranks but there are likely to be other clubs keen on snapping him up as well.