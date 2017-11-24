Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'Did Not Get His Chance at Chelsea,' Says Eden Hazard

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard believes Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah did not get a proper chance to prove himself when he was at Stamford Bridge.

The Egyptian has starred for Liverpool since moving to Anfield in the summer from AS Roma—the club he joined after a disappointing spell in west London, via a loan at Fiorentina—and he will hope to cause his former side problems when the Reds host Chelsea on Saturday.

Hazard was full of praise for his former team-mate ahead of that crucial clash and speculated as to why Salah never had a chance with the Blues under former manager Jose Mourinho, per the Guardian's Dominic Fifield:

"He is still my friend and we are still in contact. He's a top, top, top player. He did not get his chance at Chelsea – maybe because of the manager, because of the other players? I don't know.

"He has quality but in that period I remember we had me, Willian, Oscar, so for him it was not easy. But he's a top player, for sure, and we know as a team the quality he has. He is a fantastic striker and this season he has scored a lot of goals. It is always good to play against a friend but Liverpool is not only about Salah. They have a lot of quality players."

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Salah, 25, joined Chelsea in January 2014 but made only 13 Premier League appearances for the club before being loaned out to Fiorentina barely a year later.

He joined Roma permanently in August 2016 after a season-long loan at the Stadio Olimpico and was impressive enough to prompt Liverpool into paying a then-club record £36.9 million fee for him back in June.

He has looked to be worth the outlay, and Liverpool have been rewarded for their patience after Chelsea pipped them to Salah's signature from FC Basel back in 2014.

Salah is the Premier League top scorer, having netted nine times, and he has also returned four goals in five games in the UEFA Champions League.

The Egypt international will be one of Liverpool's key attacking threats when they face Chelsea in the headline clash of the Matchday 13 Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool would move level on points with third-placed Chelsea if they win at Anfield. Hazard added that the Blues are aware of the danger posed by Salah, per Fifield: "At Liverpool he is still doing well, so I think we need to be careful with him. I want to ask him for his shirt, for sure, on Saturday."