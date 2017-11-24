UBS Hong Kong Open 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Arep Kulal/Getty Images

Shiv Chawrasia extended his lead to two shots on Friday as he moved to nine-under par at the UBS Hong Kong Open, while a six-under 64 from Thomas Aiken fired him into second place.

A mixed round for Justin Rose saw him finish on one-under for the day despite a double-bogey, while Sergio Garcia finished one over to take his score to level par.

Recap

Chawrasia held a one-shot lead overnight after reaching five under on Thursday, but he had been subsumed by the field before he teed off in Fanling, per the European Tour's official Twitter account:

If he was feeling any pressure as a result, he showed no signs, as he returned to the top with a strong front nine.

As in the first round, he grabbed a birdie at the fourth, and he picked up two more shots at the seventh and eighth:

Chawrasia consolidated his lead further at the 10th:

He made another gain at the 13th to briefly move five clear, though he immediately dropped that shot on the following hole.

His lead would only be two shots by the end of the round thanks to a late flourish from Aiken, who carded a blemish-free round and grabbed back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th, having earlier picked up shots at the first, fourth, eighth and 13th.

Rose spent most of his round recovering from a disastrous double-bogey at the 12th, and to his credit, he finished his first nine at one-under for the day despite that setback and another dropped shot at the 14th.

A bogey either side of two birdies on the front nine kept him on that score, taking him to three-under overall.

As for Garcia, his round was much less eventful than Thursday's, with a bogey at the ninth his only deviation from par in the entire round.