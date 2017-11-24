Jose Mourinho's 'Tough Love' Leaves Henrikh Mkhitaryan Battling for Man Utd Spot

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly faces a battle to get back in the Manchester United first team after manager Jose Mourinho left him out of the last two matchday squads in an attempt to "jolt the player from his slumber."

According to David McDonnell in the Mirror, the Portuguese is using his "tough love" strategy on the Armenian playmaker—as he did in the first half of last season—in an attempt to motivate Mkhitaryan to return to his best form.

The 28-year-old has been dropped from the United squad for their last two matches—against Newcastle United and FC Basel—and rightly so, per the Telegraph's James Ducker:

After a fine start to the 2017-18 season, when Mkhitaryan provided five assists and netted one goal in five Premier League matches, he has since been poor and struggled to make an impact in games.

And he has paid the price, with Mourinho preferring to field Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial in the attacking roles behind Romelu Lukaku in the last two fixtures.

Per McDonnell, Mourinho is attempting to utilise the same tactics he did last season to prompt an upturn in form from Mkhitaryan.

Having signed him from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016 and played him sparingly early last season, Mourinho then effectively banished Mkhitaryan from the side after a poor performance against Manchester City, citing a lack of preparedness for the Premier League, per the Guardian's Daniel Harris.

He subsequently returned to the side in November and went on to enjoy an excellent season, particularly impressing as United won the UEFA Europa League.

Mourinho will hope to spark a similar response from Mkhitaryan this season as he will be needed in the intense Christmas period, with United looking to maintain pace with City in the Premier League title race.

It is likely no coincidence Mkhitaryan's dip in form this term came when Paul Pogba was sidelined through injury.

The French midfielder made his return against Newcastle, just as Mkhitaryan was dropped, but Pogba's continued presence in the first team could be crucial for the former Dortmund man when he returns to the fold.