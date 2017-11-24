UFC Fight Night 122 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 4

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Set your alarm clocks and prepare for the fun.

Beginning at 3:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 25, UFC Fight Night 122 is the UFC's debut in mainland China. That in itself makes this an interesting event, even if the brightest stars are the ones still in the night sky.

Michael Bisping is easily the biggest name on a pretty pedestrian card. Three whole weeks after losing his middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre, Bisping stepped up to take on Kelvin Gastelum after Anderson Silva failed a(nother) drug test. It was an admirable move, and we'll see how it plays out for a 38-year-old fighter who openly acknowledges the end is in sight.

The four-fight main card—which, like the rest of the card, airs exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service—does carry other intrigue, including a co-main event featuring China's pre-eminent fighter.

Take this opportunity to get acquainted with the eight main card competitors with our staff picks from Nathan McCarter, Craig "Cookie" Amos, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.