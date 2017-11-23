Jerry Jones Says NFL Owners Will Talk Roger Goodell's Contract in Dec. Meeting

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't throwing in the towel as the NFL's compensation committee works to finalize a new contract for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams reported Thursday that Jones believes all 32 owners will discuss Goodell's extension when they meet Dec. 13 in Irving, Texas.

"That's for sure," Jones said of the meeting. "And I don't want to speak for the circumstances are, but it is going to be firm, solid, an owners-only session that was called specifically for these issues."

It looked as though Jones was relenting in his resolve to insert himself into the contract negotiations. The New York Times' Ken Belson reported Tuesday that Jones had withdrawn a possible lawsuit he would've filed against the NFL had Goodell received a new deal.

However, his comments Thursday illustrate he isn't backing down.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday that Jones was considering a push for a secret ballot at the Dec. 13 meeting. While the exact purpose of the secret ballot wasn't clear, Florio noted it would focus on Goodell's contract.

Earlier in the negotiating process, ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported Jones was looking to replace Goodell with another candidate and hoped to build enough support among league owners to make Goodell's position untenable.

Jones may be fighting a losing battle, though. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's a growing belief throughout the league Goodell's contract could be finalized before or during the owners meeting next month. Goodell's base salary would be in the eight figures, and his total pay could climb to an average of $40 million based on certain incentives.