    Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald Carted Off Field with Leg Injury vs Ole Miss

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2017

    STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 4: Nick Fitzgerald #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Davis Wade Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
    Butch Dill/Getty Images

    Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Ole Miss Rebels, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported.

    Trainers placed an air cast on Fitzgerald's right leg and carted him back to the locker room. Fitzgerald received an ovation from both teams and the fans inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, as shared by SEC Network:

    Before exiting, the junior passer was 1-of-5 for 12 yards with an interception. During the second quarter of the game, Fitzgerald sent out a tweet: 

    Fitzgerald's injury will almost certainly rule him out for Mississippi State's bowl game, and the big question is whether his preparations for the 2018 season will be impacted.

    Freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson replaced Fitzgerald against Ole Miss and showed off his athleticism by breaking free for a 32-yard run.

    Thompson entered Thursday having thrown for 66 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty for Fitzgerald throughout the season.

    The New Orleans native was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The fact Thompson will see meaningful action as a true freshman supplies Mississippi State with a silver lining from what is otherwise a major blow to the offense.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Jauan Jennings Dismissed After Ripping Coaches in IG Video

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      AAC Commish: UCF, USF Owed More CFP Love

      Heather Dinich
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Superfans of College Football

      Kyle Bonagura
      via ESPN.com
      Mississippi State Football logo
      Mississippi State Football

      Analyzing the Coaching Carousel's 40 Biggest Names

      SI.com
      via SI.com