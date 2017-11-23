Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald Carted Off Field with Leg Injury vs Ole Miss

Butch Dill/Getty Images

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Ole Miss Rebels, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported.

Trainers placed an air cast on Fitzgerald's right leg and carted him back to the locker room. Fitzgerald received an ovation from both teams and the fans inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, as shared by SEC Network:

Before exiting, the junior passer was 1-of-5 for 12 yards with an interception. During the second quarter of the game, Fitzgerald sent out a tweet:

Fitzgerald's injury will almost certainly rule him out for Mississippi State's bowl game, and the big question is whether his preparations for the 2018 season will be impacted.

Freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson replaced Fitzgerald against Ole Miss and showed off his athleticism by breaking free for a 32-yard run.

Thompson entered Thursday having thrown for 66 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty for Fitzgerald throughout the season.

The New Orleans native was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The fact Thompson will see meaningful action as a true freshman supplies Mississippi State with a silver lining from what is otherwise a major blow to the offense.