Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveNovember 24, 2017
Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season seems akin to a holiday feast spread this time of year—there's a little something for everyone.
The three-game Thursday slate beat its chest in this regard. Keenan Allen continued his bounce-back campaign with a monster fantasy performance. Philip Rivers announced he was still around. Marvin Jones once again made the Cincinnati Bengals look silly for letting him get away. And Case Keenum continued to be the most surprising football player on the planet.
Chaos seems likely to continue into Sunday and Monday, when more divisional games and high-scoring matchups await. Here's a look at projections for each position based on Yahoo standard leagues.
Week 12 Schedule
Buffalo at Kansas City
Carolina at N.Y. Jets
Chicago at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Miami at New England
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Seattle at San Francisco
Denver at Oakland
Jacksonville at Arizona
New Orleans at L.A. Rams
Green Bay at Pittsburgh
Houston at Baltimore
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Projected Points
|Tom Brady
|20
|Russell Wilson
|20
|Carson Wentz
|19
|Cam Newton
|18
|Andy Dalton
|17
|Drew Brees
|17
|Alex Smith
|16
|Matt Ryan
|15
|Marcus Mariota
|15
|Jared Goff
|14
|Ben Roethlisberger
|14
|Tyrod Taylor
|13
|Jacoby Brissett
|12
|Derek Carr
|12
|Joe Flacco
|12
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It's a Russell Wilson and Andy Dalton sort of week.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback looks like he's locked into the best matchup of the slate, once again getting the San Francisco 49ers. He faced the same defense back in Week 2 and only posted 15.32 points, but he's adapted to the iffy surroundings and exploded lately.
Wilson has posted 25 or more points in four of his past five outings and shouldn't have a problem making it five in six against a 49ers defense allowing the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season.
Speaking of favorable matchups, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback happens to own his AFC North rival. Dalton posted his best game of the year back in Week 4 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, tossing four scores on the way to 28.34 points.
While he hasn't been as impressive as of late, he's coming off five touchdowns over his past two games to face a Browns defense allowing the 12th-most points to the spot.
Running Backs
|Player
|Projected Points
|Le'Veon Bell
|18
|Todd Gurley
|18
|Mark Ingram
|18
|Kareem Hunt
|18
|LeSean McCoy
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|17
|Carlos Hyde
|15
|DeMarco Murray
|14
|Lamar Miller
|13
|Tevin Coleman
|12
|Jordan Howard
|12
|Christian McCaffrey
|11
|Dion Lewis
|11
|Joe Mixon
|11
|Jay Ajayi
|11
|Alex Collins
|11
|Damien Williams
|11
|Doug Martin
|10
|Devontae Booker
|10
|Rex Burkhead
|9
|Jamaal Williams
|9
|Adrian Peterson
|9
|Marshawn Lynch
|8
|Derrick Henry
|8
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It's understandable if fantasy owners are up and down on a guy like Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.
After all, the 23-year-old only has a total of about 24 points over his past two outings, which is what a lot of people have come to expect from him in most games outright. Before that stretch, he had 20 or more in two straight and five times overall.
Fret not—Gurley should get back to his normal ways against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. It's a unit that coughs up the 13th-most points to backs, but more importantly, Gurley should see plenty of work as the Rams try to keep a Drew Brees-led offense off the field.
It's a similar story for Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, an explosive player who has somehow scored in single digits three weeks in a row. That's a shame considering he started the season with outputs of 40.6, 22.9 and 24.3 points.
If Hunt is going to get back to his early-season form, it will happen in Week 12 against a Buffalo Bills defense surrendering the second-most points to backs. Usage hasn't been a problem with Hunt, who is one week removed from 18 carries, so perhaps all it takes is the right matchup.
Wide Receivers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Antonio Brown
|17
|A.J. Green
|16
|Julio Jones*
|16
|Brandin Cooks
|16
|Jarvis Landry
|15
|DeAndre Hopkins
|14
|Mike Evans
|14
|Doug Baldwin
|14
|Michael Thomas
|13
|Alshon Jeffery
|13
|T.Y. Hilton
|12
|Devin Funchess
|12
|Tyreek Hill
|12
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|11
|Demaryius Thomas
|11
|Larry Fitzgerald
|11
|Michael Crabtree
|11
|Robby Anderson
|11
|Rishard Matthews
|11
|Davante Adams
|10
|Emmanuel Sanders
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|10
|Amari Cooper
|9
|Mohamed Sanu
|8
|Sammy Watkins
|8
|Devante Parker
|8
|DeSean Jackson
|8
|Kenny Stills
|8
|Corey Davis
|8
|Marqise Lee
|7
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It sounds silly to point out that Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones should have a big week considering the fact he's Julio Jones.
But look at it this way: Jones has seven single-digit outings this year and a high of 15.9 points. Over his past six games, Jones has hit double digits only twice.
Still, he is a guy to know Sunday because he's a big bounce-back candidate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFC South rival allowing the second-most points to wideouts on the season. Better late than never for Jones owners to get a huge game from him, right?
Miami Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry is also one of the bigger gambles each gameweek despite his role as one of the league's bigger target hogs. He has double-digit targets in eight games this year yet double-digit points in five.
Landry is on a tear, though, boasting a touchdown in three straight games, surviving iffy quarterback play and showing owners he's a great option in a solid matchup.
Said solid matchup comes in Week 12, as he takes on a New England Patriots defense permitting the fourth-most points to wideouts. He's going to see a ton of looks as the Dolphins try to keep pace with a guy named Tom Brady.
Tight Ends
|Player
|Projected Points
|Rob Gronkowski
|11
|Delanie Walker
|11
|Jared Cook
|10
|Jimmy Graham
|9
|Travis Kelce
|9
|Zach Ertz
|9
|Jack Doyle
|8
|Greg Olsen
|8
|Tyler Kroft
|7
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|7
|Austin Hooper
|7
|Charles Clay
|7
|Cameron Brate
|7
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|6
|Adam Shaheen
|6
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Quietly, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been one of football's most remarkable players this year.
Walker has battled constant injuries and struggling quarterback play to emerge as a top option. Over his past three games since a bye, he has a minimum of 6.3 points on at least five targets per game. It doesn't sound like much, but a solid floor at tight end this year is rare to find.
It also means booming upside in the right matchup, which Walker has thanks to a date against the Indianapolis Colts, a team allowing the 10th-most points to the position.
It's a similar story for Jared Cook with the Oakland Raiders. He's had a strong year and receives consistent usage in a poor offense, boasting at least five targets in nine games this year.
Consistency like that means big upside in a solid matchup, which Cook has against the Denver Broncos. It may sound like a tough situation, but those Broncos allow the second-most points to tight ends, and the offense targeted Cook eight times when he last lined up against them.
Defense/Special Teams
|Unit
|Projected Points
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|New England Patriots
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Atlanta Falcons
|6
|Author's projections
It's all about the Bengals in Week 12.
Well, it's all about the Browns. Cincinnati has a solid defense sitting on 29 sacks and seven interceptions while holding every opponent under 30 points this year.
But Cleveland is the main talking point here. The Browns cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average by a huge margin, including six double-digit outings. This includes highs of 17, 18 and 22 points—not to mention 25 points in Week 11.
Given Cincinnati's ability to rush the passer at home, the Bengals could be another 20-plus performer.
Kickers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Stephen Gostkowski
|10
|Harrison Butker
|10
|Chris Boswell
|9
|Greg Zuerlein
|9
|Justin Tucker
|8
|Chris Boswell
|7
|Wil Lutz
|7
|Matt Bryant
|7
|Ryan Succop
|6
|Blair Walsh
|6
|Author's projections
It isn't hard to find a quality kicking game in Week 12, though owners in need should make a point to target Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He's a hot commodity coming off a 19-point performance, to say the least. The real story with Boswell, though, might be the fact he's scored seven or more points in seven games this year—a hint he will have huge days in great matchups.
Week 12 is another for Boswell, who should be kicking often in a trap game against the Green Bay Packers—owners of a unit giving up the sixth-most points to opposing kickers.
All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.