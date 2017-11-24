    Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams is seen before the game against the Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season seems akin to a holiday feast spread this time of year—there's a little something for everyone.

    The three-game Thursday slate beat its chest in this regard. Keenan Allen continued his bounce-back campaign with a monster fantasy performance. Philip Rivers announced he was still around. Marvin Jones once again made the Cincinnati Bengals look silly for letting him get away. And Case Keenum continued to be the most surprising football player on the planet.

    Chaos seems likely to continue into Sunday and Monday, when more divisional games and high-scoring matchups await. Here's a look at projections for each position based on Yahoo standard leagues.

             

    Week 12 Schedule

    Buffalo at Kansas City

    Carolina at N.Y. Jets

    Chicago at Philadelphia 

    Cleveland at Cincinnati

    Miami at New England 

    Tampa Bay at Atlanta

    Tennessee at Indianapolis

    Seattle  at San Francisco 

    Denver at Oakland 

    Jacksonville at Arizona

    New Orleans at L.A. Rams 

    Green Bay at Pittsburgh 

    Houston at Baltimore 

             

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady20
    Russell Wilson20
    Carson Wentz19
    Cam Newton18
    Andy Dalton17
    Drew Brees17
    Alex Smith16
    Matt Ryan15
    Marcus Mariota15
    Jared Goff14
    Ben Roethlisberger14
    Tyrod Taylor13
    Jacoby Brissett12
    Derek Carr12
    Joe Flacco12
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's a Russell Wilson and Andy Dalton sort of week.

    The Seattle Seahawks quarterback looks like he's locked into the best matchup of the slate, once again getting the San Francisco 49ers. He faced the same defense back in Week 2 and only posted 15.32 points, but he's adapted to the iffy surroundings and exploded lately.

    Wilson has posted 25 or more points in four of his past five outings and shouldn't have a problem making it five in six against a 49ers defense allowing the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season.

    Speaking of favorable matchups, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback happens to own his AFC North rival. Dalton posted his best game of the year back in Week 4 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, tossing four scores on the way to 28.34 points.

    While he hasn't been as impressive as of late, he's coming off five touchdowns over his past two games to face a Browns defense allowing the 12th-most points to the spot.

               

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell18
    Todd Gurley18
    Mark Ingram18
    Kareem Hunt18
    LeSean McCoy17
    Leonard Fournette17
    Alvin Kamara17
    Carlos Hyde15
    DeMarco Murray14
    Lamar Miller13
    Tevin Coleman12
    Jordan Howard12
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Dion Lewis11
    Joe Mixon11
    Jay Ajayi11
    Alex Collins11
    Damien Williams11
    Doug Martin10
    Devontae Booker10
    Rex Burkhead9
    Jamaal Williams9
    Adrian Peterson9
    Marshawn Lynch8
    Derrick Henry8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's understandable if fantasy owners are up and down on a guy like Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

    After all, the 23-year-old only has a total of about 24 points over his past two outings, which is what a lot of people have come to expect from him in most games outright. Before that stretch, he had 20 or more in two straight and five times overall.

    Fret not—Gurley should get back to his normal ways against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. It's a unit that coughs up the 13th-most points to backs, but more importantly, Gurley should see plenty of work as the Rams try to keep a Drew Brees-led offense off the field.

    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    It's a similar story for Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, an explosive player who has somehow scored in single digits three weeks in a row. That's a shame considering he started the season with outputs of 40.6, 22.9 and 24.3 points.

    If Hunt is going to get back to his early-season form, it will happen in Week 12 against a Buffalo Bills defense surrendering the second-most points to backs. Usage hasn't been a problem with Hunt, who is one week removed from 18 carries, so perhaps all it takes is the right matchup.

                 

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown17
    A.J. Green16
    Julio Jones*16
    Brandin Cooks16
    Jarvis Landry15
    DeAndre Hopkins14
    Mike Evans14
    Doug Baldwin14
    Michael Thomas13
    Alshon Jeffery13
    T.Y. Hilton12
    Devin Funchess12
    Tyreek Hill12
    JuJu Smith-Schuster11
    Demaryius Thomas11
    Larry Fitzgerald11
    Michael Crabtree11
    Robby Anderson11
    Rishard Matthews11
    Davante Adams10
    Emmanuel Sanders10
    Cooper Kupp10
    Amari Cooper9
    Mohamed Sanu8
    Sammy Watkins8
    Devante Parker8
    DeSean Jackson8
    Kenny Stills8
    Corey Davis8
    Marqise Lee7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It sounds silly to point out that Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones should have a big week considering the fact he's Julio Jones.

    But look at it this way: Jones has seven single-digit outings this year and a high of 15.9 points. Over his past six games, Jones has hit double digits only twice.

    Still, he is a guy to know Sunday because he's a big bounce-back candidate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFC South rival allowing the second-most points to wideouts on the season. Better late than never for Jones owners to get a huge game from him, right?

    SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons brings in a 29 yard pass against cornerback Jeremy Lane #20 of the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 20, 2017 in Seattle, Was
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry is also one of the bigger gambles each gameweek despite his role as one of the league's bigger target hogs. He has double-digit targets in eight games this year yet double-digit points in five.

    Landry is on a tear, though, boasting a touchdown in three straight games, surviving iffy quarterback play and showing owners he's a great option in a solid matchup.

    Said solid matchup comes in Week 12, as he takes on a New England Patriots defense permitting the fourth-most points to wideouts. He's going to see a ton of looks as the Dolphins try to keep pace with a guy named Tom Brady.

                 

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski11
    Delanie Walker11
    Jared Cook10
    Jimmy Graham9
    Travis Kelce9
    Zach Ertz9
    Jack Doyle8
    Greg Olsen8
    Tyler Kroft7
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins7
    Austin Hooper7
    Charles Clay7
    Cameron Brate7
    C.J. Fiedorowicz6
    Adam Shaheen6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Quietly, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been one of football's most remarkable players this year.

    Walker has battled constant injuries and struggling quarterback play to emerge as a top option. Over his past three games since a bye, he has a minimum of 6.3 points on at least five targets per game. It doesn't sound like much, but a solid floor at tight end this year is rare to find.

    It also means booming upside in the right matchup, which Walker has thanks to a date against the Indianapolis Colts, a team allowing the 10th-most points to the position.

    NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the referee during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    It's a similar story for Jared Cook with the Oakland Raiders. He's had a strong year and receives consistent usage in a poor offense, boasting at least five targets in nine games this year.

    Consistency like that means big upside in a solid matchup, which Cook has against the Denver Broncos. It may sound like a tough situation, but those Broncos allow the second-most points to tight ends, and the offense targeted Cook eight times when he last lined up against them.

              

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Jacksonville Jaguars12
    Cincinnati Bengals11
    Seattle Seahawks9
    Pittsburgh Steelers9
    Philadelphia Eagles8
    Baltimore Ravens7
    Carolina Panthers7
    New England Patriots7
    Kansas City Chiefs6
    Atlanta Falcons6
    Author's projections

    It's all about the Bengals in Week 12.

    Well, it's all about the Browns. Cincinnati has a solid defense sitting on 29 sacks and seven interceptions while holding every opponent under 30 points this year.

    But Cleveland is the main talking point here. The Browns cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average by a huge margin, including six double-digit outings. This includes highs of 17, 18 and 22 points—not to mention 25 points in Week 11.

    Given Cincinnati's ability to rush the passer at home, the Bengals could be another 20-plus performer.

                

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Harrison Butker10
    Chris Boswell9
    Greg Zuerlein9
    Justin Tucker8
    Chris Boswell7
    Wil Lutz7
    Matt Bryant7
    Ryan Succop6
    Blair Walsh6
    Author's projections

    It isn't hard to find a quality kicking game in Week 12, though owners in need should make a point to target Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    He's a hot commodity coming off a 19-point performance, to say the least. The real story with Boswell, though, might be the fact he's scored seven or more points in seven games this year—a hint he will have huge days in great matchups.

    Week 12 is another for Boswell, who should be kicking often in a trap game against the Green Bay Packers—owners of a unit giving up the sixth-most points to opposing kickers.

                 

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

