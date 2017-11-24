Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Harry How/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season seems akin to a holiday feast spread this time of year—there's a little something for everyone.

The three-game Thursday slate beat its chest in this regard. Keenan Allen continued his bounce-back campaign with a monster fantasy performance. Philip Rivers announced he was still around. Marvin Jones once again made the Cincinnati Bengals look silly for letting him get away. And Case Keenum continued to be the most surprising football player on the planet.

Chaos seems likely to continue into Sunday and Monday, when more divisional games and high-scoring matchups await. Here's a look at projections for each position based on Yahoo standard leagues.

Week 12 Schedule

Buffalo at Kansas City

Carolina at N.Y. Jets

Chicago at Philadelphia

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Miami at New England

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Tennessee at Indianapolis

Seattle at San Francisco

Denver at Oakland

Jacksonville at Arizona

New Orleans at L.A. Rams

Green Bay at Pittsburgh

Houston at Baltimore

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 20 Russell Wilson 20 Carson Wentz 19 Cam Newton 18 Andy Dalton 17 Drew Brees 17 Alex Smith 16 Matt Ryan 15 Marcus Mariota 15 Jared Goff 14 Ben Roethlisberger 14 Tyrod Taylor 13 Jacoby Brissett 12 Derek Carr 12 Joe Flacco 12 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's a Russell Wilson and Andy Dalton sort of week.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback looks like he's locked into the best matchup of the slate, once again getting the San Francisco 49ers. He faced the same defense back in Week 2 and only posted 15.32 points, but he's adapted to the iffy surroundings and exploded lately.

Wilson has posted 25 or more points in four of his past five outings and shouldn't have a problem making it five in six against a 49ers defense allowing the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season.

Speaking of favorable matchups, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback happens to own his AFC North rival. Dalton posted his best game of the year back in Week 4 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, tossing four scores on the way to 28.34 points.

While he hasn't been as impressive as of late, he's coming off five touchdowns over his past two games to face a Browns defense allowing the 12th-most points to the spot.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 18 Todd Gurley 18 Mark Ingram 18 Kareem Hunt 18 LeSean McCoy 17 Leonard Fournette 17 Alvin Kamara 17 Carlos Hyde 15 DeMarco Murray 14 Lamar Miller 13 Tevin Coleman 12 Jordan Howard 12 Christian McCaffrey 11 Dion Lewis 11 Joe Mixon 11 Jay Ajayi 11 Alex Collins 11 Damien Williams 11 Doug Martin 10 Devontae Booker 10 Rex Burkhead 9 Jamaal Williams 9 Adrian Peterson 9 Marshawn Lynch 8 Derrick Henry 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's understandable if fantasy owners are up and down on a guy like Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

After all, the 23-year-old only has a total of about 24 points over his past two outings, which is what a lot of people have come to expect from him in most games outright. Before that stretch, he had 20 or more in two straight and five times overall.

Fret not—Gurley should get back to his normal ways against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. It's a unit that coughs up the 13th-most points to backs, but more importantly, Gurley should see plenty of work as the Rams try to keep a Drew Brees-led offense off the field.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

It's a similar story for Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, an explosive player who has somehow scored in single digits three weeks in a row. That's a shame considering he started the season with outputs of 40.6, 22.9 and 24.3 points.

If Hunt is going to get back to his early-season form, it will happen in Week 12 against a Buffalo Bills defense surrendering the second-most points to backs. Usage hasn't been a problem with Hunt, who is one week removed from 18 carries, so perhaps all it takes is the right matchup.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 17 A.J. Green 16 Julio Jones* 16 Brandin Cooks 16 Jarvis Landry 15 DeAndre Hopkins 14 Mike Evans 14 Doug Baldwin 14 Michael Thomas 13 Alshon Jeffery 13 T.Y. Hilton 12 Devin Funchess 12 Tyreek Hill 12 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11 Demaryius Thomas 11 Larry Fitzgerald 11 Michael Crabtree 11 Robby Anderson 11 Rishard Matthews 11 Davante Adams 10 Emmanuel Sanders 10 Cooper Kupp 10 Amari Cooper 9 Mohamed Sanu 8 Sammy Watkins 8 Devante Parker 8 DeSean Jackson 8 Kenny Stills 8 Corey Davis 8 Marqise Lee 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It sounds silly to point out that Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones should have a big week considering the fact he's Julio Jones.

But look at it this way: Jones has seven single-digit outings this year and a high of 15.9 points. Over his past six games, Jones has hit double digits only twice.

Still, he is a guy to know Sunday because he's a big bounce-back candidate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFC South rival allowing the second-most points to wideouts on the season. Better late than never for Jones owners to get a huge game from him, right?

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry is also one of the bigger gambles each gameweek despite his role as one of the league's bigger target hogs. He has double-digit targets in eight games this year yet double-digit points in five.

Landry is on a tear, though, boasting a touchdown in three straight games, surviving iffy quarterback play and showing owners he's a great option in a solid matchup.

Said solid matchup comes in Week 12, as he takes on a New England Patriots defense permitting the fourth-most points to wideouts. He's going to see a ton of looks as the Dolphins try to keep pace with a guy named Tom Brady.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski 11 Delanie Walker 11 Jared Cook 10 Jimmy Graham 9 Travis Kelce 9 Zach Ertz 9 Jack Doyle 8 Greg Olsen 8 Tyler Kroft 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 7 Austin Hooper 7 Charles Clay 7 Cameron Brate 7 C.J. Fiedorowicz 6 Adam Shaheen 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Quietly, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been one of football's most remarkable players this year.

Walker has battled constant injuries and struggling quarterback play to emerge as a top option. Over his past three games since a bye, he has a minimum of 6.3 points on at least five targets per game. It doesn't sound like much, but a solid floor at tight end this year is rare to find.

It also means booming upside in the right matchup, which Walker has thanks to a date against the Indianapolis Colts, a team allowing the 10th-most points to the position.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's a similar story for Jared Cook with the Oakland Raiders. He's had a strong year and receives consistent usage in a poor offense, boasting at least five targets in nine games this year.

Consistency like that means big upside in a solid matchup, which Cook has against the Denver Broncos. It may sound like a tough situation, but those Broncos allow the second-most points to tight ends, and the offense targeted Cook eight times when he last lined up against them.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Cincinnati Bengals 11 Seattle Seahawks 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Philadelphia Eagles 8 Baltimore Ravens 7 Carolina Panthers 7 New England Patriots 7 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Atlanta Falcons 6 Author's projections

It's all about the Bengals in Week 12.

Well, it's all about the Browns. Cincinnati has a solid defense sitting on 29 sacks and seven interceptions while holding every opponent under 30 points this year.

But Cleveland is the main talking point here. The Browns cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average by a huge margin, including six double-digit outings. This includes highs of 17, 18 and 22 points—not to mention 25 points in Week 11.

Given Cincinnati's ability to rush the passer at home, the Bengals could be another 20-plus performer.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 10 Harrison Butker 10 Chris Boswell 9 Greg Zuerlein 9 Justin Tucker 8 Chris Boswell 7 Wil Lutz 7 Matt Bryant 7 Ryan Succop 6 Blair Walsh 6 Author's projections

It isn't hard to find a quality kicking game in Week 12, though owners in need should make a point to target Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's a hot commodity coming off a 19-point performance, to say the least. The real story with Boswell, though, might be the fact he's scored seven or more points in seven games this year—a hint he will have huge days in great matchups.

Week 12 is another for Boswell, who should be kicking often in a trap game against the Green Bay Packers—owners of a unit giving up the sixth-most points to opposing kickers.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.