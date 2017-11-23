Philip Rivers, Chargers Crush Cowboys as Dak Prescott's Struggles Continue

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys remain winless since Ezekiel Elliott began serving his six-game suspension after falling 28-6 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas' offensive struggles without Elliott in the backfield continued Thursday. The Cowboys gained 458 yards and scored 16 points combined in their previous two games, and they reached just 247 total yards against the Chargers.

Dak Prescott was 20-of-27 for 179 yards and two interceptions.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was in the booth analyzing the game for CBS. ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes thought that made for an interesting dynamic as he broke down Prescott's poor day:

Prescott is an easy scapegoat, but the Cowboys defense was equally culpable for the lopsided loss. Dallas allowed 515 total yards, and Los Angeles averaged 7.8 yards per play.

Philip Rivers had a season-high 434 passing yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-33 passing.

That's not to say everything was smooth sailing for the Chargers offense.

Nick Novak missed a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter, and the team subsequently announced Novak was dealing a back injury during the game, which left punter Drew Kaser as the emergency replacement.

Head coach Anthony Lynn's lack of faith in Kaser was evident when he decided to go for it on a 4th-and-13 at the Cowboys' 16-yard line rather than try a field goal with 13:36 remaining in the first half.

Perhaps Lynn watched Kaser miss the practice net entirely when he was warming up on the sideline:

The Chargers reached the red zone on each of their first three possessions but came away with only three points in the first half. Novak connected on a 22-yard field goal at the two-minute mark of the second quarter.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen thought the first half encapsulated Los Angeles' season:

Of course, the Chargers' problems paled in comparison to those of the Cowboys. Dallas went scoreless and gained 84 yards through the first two quarters. David Helman of the team's official website was surprised by the unit's ineffectiveness:

Elliott's absence was a big reason the Cowboys couldn't move the ball, and Dez Bryant's disappearance compounded matters. Bryant didn't have a single target in the first half for the first time since 2013, according to NFL Research:

Bryant finished with three receptions for 37 yards on five targets.

The Cowboys' struggles continued into the second half, which allowed the Chargers to break the game open with a pair of touchdown passes from Rivers in the third quarter.

Rivers hit Hunter Henry from three yards out with 8:59 left in the quarter. Novak missed the extra-point attempt, so the Chargers settled for a 9-0 lead before Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 27-yard touchdown. Kazer's extra point was good, so Los Angeles took a 16-0 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Rod Smith got the Cowboys on the board with a two-yard touchdown run at the 12:49 mark of the fourth quarter. Dallas went for two points and failed, which didn't matter much after Keenan Allen canceled out Smith's touchdown with one of his own a little less than three minutes later.

The NFL shared a replay of the touchdown:

Chargers cornerback Desmond King shut the door on the Cowboys' comeback attempt when he intercepted a Prescott pass and returned it 90 yards for a score with 7:41 left in the game.

The fact the Cowboys offense failed to consistently move the ball is a major concern for Dallas since Elliott is out for another three games. At 5-6, the Cowboys are 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Falcons for the final wild-card spot in the NFC, and the gap may grow in the coming weeks.

The schedule is somewhat favorable for Dallas, though. The Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders rank 19th, 28th and 32nd in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Playing the Giants and Raiders in particular could help awaken the dormant Cowboys offense.

Since nine or 10 wins may be the requirement to get into the playoffs from the NFC, Dallas has little margin for error of the rest of the season.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are trending upward after notching their fifth win in seven games. They have a great opportunity to move to .500 in Week 13 as well with the Cleveland Browns awaiting them Dec. 3.

Only one of Los Angeles' five remaining opponents has a winning record, so the Chargers shouldn't be dismissed out of hand in the AFC playoff race.