Daily Fantasy Football Week 12: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The end of the NFL regular season is not upon us yet, but it is in sight.

The number of opportunities to have success in daily fantasy football on DraftKings and FanDuel are no longer plentiful, and it's time to take advantage of every chance.

Week 12 means a return to full 16-game schedules, but since three of the games were played on Thanksgiving Day, those playing the Sunday-Monday schedule have 13 games and 26 teams to choose from.

Quarterback Tom Brady will be in the lineup for the New England Patriots Sunday against the struggling Miami Dolphins, but the game's No. 1 quarterback missed a midweek practice with an Achilles problem.

While Brady was back at practice on Thanksgiving, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, an Achilles issue can be the forerunner of a worse problem. An Achilles weakness could lead to a tear, and that's something for Brady backers and Patriots fans to keep an eye on.

We will not be using Brady in Week 12.

However, we will offer our DraftKings and FanDuel lineups as well as our thought process behind each lineup. While we have several stars in the teams, including Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson and Travis Kelce, we are depending on value plays like Dion Lewis, Jeremy Maclin and Mohamed Sanu as well.

DraftKings ($50,000 Budget), Sunday, November 26

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. GB), $6,800

RB: Alvin Kamara, NO (at LAR), $7,900

RB: Jay Ajayi, PHI (vs. CHI), $6,200

WR: Jeremy Maclin, BAL (vs. HOU), $5,000

WR: Doug Baldwin, SEA (at SF), $7,000

WR: Mohamed Sanu, ATL (vs. TB), $5,200

TE: Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. TB), $3,700

Flex: Ted Ginn Jr., NO (at LAR), $5,100

DST: Tennessee Titans (at IND), $3,100

It has not been the best year for Ben Roethlisberger, but his Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting their stride—and they are particularly dangerous at home.

They are coming off a 40-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and Roethlisberger was in excellent form, completing 30 of 45 passes for 299 yards with four TDs and no interceptions.

It would be difficult to ask Roethlisberger to repeat such a performance, but they are playing Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got shut out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, and the Steelers have a better defensive team than the Ravens this season. That means Green Bay is likely to have a lot of fast possessions that result in three-and-outs or perhaps a play or two more.

Therefore, the ball will go right back to the Steelers. And Roethlisberger should get a number of opportunities. The Roethlisberger-to-Antonio Brown combination should be able to torch Green Bay's 18th-rated pass defense.

It's hard not to look at skill players from the New Orleans Saints on an every-week basis since the team has the top-ranked offense in the league. Running back Alvin Kamara is a force on the ground and as a receiver, and he could cause problems against the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Kamara has 459 rushing yards, an eye-opening 6.4 yards-per-carry average and four rushing TDs. He has also been targeted 62 times and made 48 catches for 447 yards and three TDs

The 2017 third-rounder could be prepared for a big day with the Saints, who are making their first trip to play the Rams in Los Angeles since 1994. We also like Ted Ginn Jr. as our flex player showing off his speed in this game.

We are going to gamble a bit with Jay Ajayi of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Chicago Bears. The Miami Dolphins traded Ajayi to Philly at the trade deadline, and he had not been anywhere near as effective this season as he was last year.

However, Ajayi has run with renewed fervor since joining the Eagles, and that could turn out to be a big key for the Philadelphia offense since he is a breakaway threat.

Ajayi carried eight times for 77 yards with a TD against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, and he had seven carries for 91 yards in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recently told the media he will increase Ajayi's workload each week, and the running back could make the Bears pay Sunday.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If we are going to have success with this lineup, it's imperative Doug Baldwin has a big game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. The belief here is Baldwin is the toughest receiver in the league. He is not the best, but he can take a pounding and make big plays all game long.

Baldwin has caught 56 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns, and he will fight for every catch he can get his hands on. Additionally, San Francisco's 27th-ranked defense should prove to be fertile ground.

Sanu is the No. 2 receiver for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and has a chance for a huge day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This looks like a back-and-forth offensive game, and Sanu should get plenty of opportunities to roast Tampa Bay's 31st-ranked pass defense—and so should Austin Hooper at tight end.

Jeremy Maclin is an improving receiver in the Baltimore scheme, as he has caught 15 of his 31 receptions in the past three games.

FanDuel ($60,000 Budget), Sunday, November 26

QB: Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF), $8,600

RB: Dion Lewis, NE (vs. MIA), $6,200

RB: DeMarco Murray, TEN (@ IND), $6,500

WR: Doug Baldwin, SEA (at SF), $7,900

WR: Mike Evans, TB (at ATL), $7,700

WR: Sammy Watkins, LAR (vs. NO), $5,900

TE: Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF), $7,500

PK: Graham Gano, CAR (at NYJ), $4,900

DEF: Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. GB), $4,800

Russell Wilson is not just an overachieving quarterback who can come through in the final quarter. He is an MVP candidate who is having an explosive year.

As the Seattle Seahawks defense has lost effectiveness because of injury issues, the passing game has picked it up. The Seahawks have the third-ranked passing game, and Wilson has thrown for 2,801 yards with 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Wilson is always a threat to run, and he has rushed for 376 yards with an average of 6.5 yards per carry and two rushing TDs.

It's often tough to pinpoint one running back or one receiver from the New England Patriots, because head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Brady are clearly doing it by committee this year. Lewis is the team's leading rusher, with 386 yards and a 4.7 yards-per-carry mark along with three touchdowns.

He is the elusive type who can often make the first man miss, and he can also catch passes.

DeMarco Murray is the Titans' bread-and-butter running back, but he has not had a dominant season. Heading into the Week 12 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, he has rushed for 443 yards with a 3.8 yards-per-carry mark and four TDs.

However, Murray should have an opportunity to have one of his best games Sunday. The Colts have the 30th-ranked defense in the league and have not shown much wherewithal against determined opponents.

Mike Evans is the kind of receiver who can dominate with his size, strength, skill and ability to fight for the ball.

Sammy Watkins is a major gamble considering he is still getting used to his surroundings in Los Angeles. He has only caught 24 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns, but he has game-changing speed and talent. The belief here is it's just a matter of time before he hits his stride. The Rams need him to come through following Robert Woods' shoulder injury.

The Saints and Rams should engage in a high-scoring game, and Watkins could take advantage.

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has slowed down in recent weeks, so look for quarterback Alex Smith to get back to his best weapon. That's tight end Travis Kelce, who has 59 receptions for 738 yards and five touchdowns, and he should be capable of getting the job done against the Buffalo Bills, who have slipped quite a bit and have the 25th-ranked defense in the league.