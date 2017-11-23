Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Talks Danny Rose's Future

TF-Images/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has discussed the future of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, without confirming whether the England international will still be with the north London club next season.

Pochettino was asked whether Rose will be with Spurs beyond 2018 but avoided the question, per TalkSport.com: "I think it's not the moment to talk about that. All the players have contracts with us and are involved in the project. You don't know what will happen in the future."

Instead, Pochettino chose to focus on the collective spirit at Tottenham: "Most important now is that everything have to feel involved and part of the project, we cannot guess about the future."



The subtle call to embrace the group comes amid more rumours linking Rose with Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United. Those rumours resurfaced after Pochettino left Rose out of the squad altogether for the recent defeat to local rivals Arsenal in the north London derby.

A report from Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror suggested United are ready to bid for Rose during the January transfer window.

Rose revealed he was "fuming" after not being included for the game against the Gunners, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. However, he did say he hadn't fallen out with his manager over the decision.

Pochettino continued the theme by admitting he welcomed the emotional response from a player who had been dropped, per James Dale of Sky Sports.

Even so, the manager's words haven't stopped the rumours about Rose moving to Old Trafford. In fact, Marc Williams of the Daily Star says "United are confident they will sign Rose for £45m next summer."

It isn't the first time Rose has seen his name linked with big clubs in the transfer rumour mill recently. Earlier this month, a report from The Sun (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) revealed how Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also shown interest in the 27-year-old defender.

Rose may not be short of suitors, but Tottenham may not be desperate to keep him beyond this season either. Pochettino can feel confident about adequately replacing Rose thanks to the form of Ben Davies.

The Wales international has thrived in relief of Rose several times so far this season. He's been composed in defence and effective and assured going forward.

Davies isn't the only quality full-back on Tottenham's books. Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier handle things well on the right, while 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters has also shown promise.

Spurs would be wise to cash in on Rose if he is no longer first choice in Pochettino's plans, especially with so many alternatives already available.