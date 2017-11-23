National Dog Show 2017 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Newton the Brussels griffon was the best of all the good dogs during Thursday's NBC broadcast of the National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Newton from the toy group won the coveted Best in Show title, given to the top canine among those who won First in Group of the seven dog groups.

It beat out the whippet from the hound group, the old English sheepdog in the herding group, the Portuguese water dog in the working group, the American Staffordshire terrier in the terrier group, the English springer spaniel in the sporting group and the French bulldog in the non-sporting group.

This year's Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show was a historic one, as Tess Quinlan of NBC Sports noted there was a record 191 of the 202 American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds and varieties on display.

The history didn't stop at the record-setting number of breeds. According to the event's website, the Philadelphia club is actually older than the American Kennel Club and was initially organized in 1884 and hosted its first dog show in 1912.

The dogs were ready to embrace the rich history on the floor:

Thursday's broadcast started with the hound group, which come in "a great variety of size, shape and coat" and "were developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans," per the event's official website.

The whippet captured first in the hound group before the old English sheepdog herded the hearts in the audience as the first in group of the herding category:

It was then time for the distinctive breeds in the working group to take center stage, as household names such as the Siberian husky, rottweiler and Bernese mountain dog were put to the test. The Portuguese water dog stole all their thunder, winning the first in group and advancing to the best in show portion.

The entertainment wasn't limited to the winner, though:

There weren't any mops in the Terrier Group, but that didn't stop the American Staffordshire terrier from advancing to the best in show.

Winning took a backseat during the toy group, as the smallest breed competition was graced by the youngest handler (six years old) as the long coat chihuahua trotted out:

The chihuahua still couldn't beat out the Brussels griffon for first in the group, while the English springer spaniel captured the sporting group crown and the French bulldog took home the non-sporting group title to round out the action before the best-in-show clash.

The chihuahua wasn't the only one who couldn't beat out the Brussels griffon, as Newton reigned supreme over the six other finalists.

*Information about specific breeds is courtesy of the event's official website.