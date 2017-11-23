Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Washington Huskies own victories in seven of the last eight Apple Cup meetings with the Washington State Cougars, going 6-2 against the spread in the process.

In the game that will decide who wins the Pac-12 North this season, the two teams will battle for the 110th time on Saturday night in Seattle.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 40.6-22.4 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars are 2-0 both SU and ATS their last two times out, following their 33-25 victory at Utah two weeks ago. They then enjoyed last week off.

Washington State led the Utes 13-0 after one quarter and 26-10 through three, on its way toward covering as a one-point favorite.

On the evening, the Cougars only produced 338 yards of offense but held a 33-27 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 7-2, which resulted in a plus-23 points differential.

WSU has now outgained six of its eight Pac-12 opponents this season.

At 6-2 in conference play, Washington State will clinch its first berth in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory Saturday.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

The Huskies just rebounded from that loss at Stanford two weeks ago to beat Utah last week 33-30.

Washington led early 6-0, fell down 30-23 early in the fourth quarter but scored twice in the last minute—the second time on a Tristan Vizcaino field goal at the buzzer—for the win.

On the night, the Huskies piled up 477 yards of offense.

Washington might not have needed late-game heroics from quarterback Jake Browning and Vizcaino if the kicker hadn't missed an early field-goal attempt and an extra point.

The Huskies have now outgained six of their eight conference opponents this season and outrushed seven of them. They're also 3-1 ATS at home against Pac-12 foes, covering spreads of 28, 18 and 17 points.

At 6-2 in conference play Washington cannot make the Pac-12 championship game because of that loss to the Cardinal. But it can keep Washington State from going.

Smart pick

The Cougars had a couple chances to win big games last year and failed; perhaps that experience will help them here. Washington is probably the better team and will probably win this game, but the smart money takes the points.

College football betting trends

Washington State is 0-3 ATS in its last three games against Washington.

The total has gone under in nine of Washington's last 12 games against its conference.

Washington State is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games on the road against teams with winning records.

